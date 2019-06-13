Gas prices will go up by 23 cents/litre if Trudeau wants to meet Paris targets: Scheer says of PBO report

The leader of the opposition, Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer blasted the Liberals after the Parliamentary Budget Officer recently reported that the carbon tax would have to double if Trudeau hopes to meet the Paris Agreement targets.

“Justin Trudeau’s Carbon Tax would need to be $102 per tonne in

order to reach Canada’s Paris targets,” said Scheer.

“That’s five times more expensive than it is today, meaning Canadians will pay more for groceries, home heating and gasoline prices will jump 23 cents a litre.”

Scheer’s comments come shortly after the PBO released a report claiming that the current carbon tax measures will not meet the agreement’s demands.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada’s projection shows that Canada will not meet its emissions target under current policies and measures,” wrote PBO Yves Giroux.

Scheer who has promised to eliminate the carbon tax if his party wins the election in October, claims that the tax is a “cash grab which is hurting already over taxed Canadians”.

“Justin Trudeau pretends he has a plan for climate change but its clear

that his Carbon Tax will not even come close to achieving Canada’s

emissions reductions targets,” claims Scheer.

According to the news release Scheer will be unveiling the Conservative Party’s climate action plan on June 19th.

” Unlike the Liberal plan, which is not an environmental plan

but a plan to raises taxes on Canadians, our Conservative plan will take

meaningful action to protect our environment while protecting Canadian

taxpayers,” said Scheer.