General who suspended Mark Norman gets a raise from Trudeau

General Jonathan H. Vance has received approval from the Governor General for a salary increase based on the recommendation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The top army commander and Chief of Defence Staff will now be making a salary within the range of $260,600 to $306,500. His former salary was reported to be $247,900 to $291,600.

The new pay increase will retroactively apply to all work done from April 1, 2018.

Gen. Vance was the superior who suspended Vice Admiral Mark Norman after it was alleged that he was the source behind a shipbuilding contract leak.

Vice Admiral Norman was recently vindicated by crown prosecutors after they decided to stay the breach of trust charges laid against him. Prosecutors claim that new evidence in the case brought into question the original charges against Norman.

Vice Admiral Norman has since expressed a desire to return to his former post but according to the Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, the post is currently occupied. In response, Gen. Vance met with Norman to offer him an alternative position in the military.