Generic Zantac pulled after carinogien concerns

Get ready to switch heartburn meds.

According to Bloomberg, Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit is halting worldwide distribution of generic versions of Zantac.

The change occurred after regulators in Europe and the United States announced that they would be looking into a potential carcinogen being detected in the drug.

According to the FDA “Some ranitidine medicines, including some products commonly known as the brand-name drug Zantac, contain a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) at low levels.”

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen.

While Sandoz has halted distribution, the FDA is not advising users to discontinue use of ranitidine as now. If you’d like to stop as a precaution, they recommend asking for an alternative or using other OTC medicines instead.