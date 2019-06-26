Culture

Google shows its true colours with defamation of mainstream conservatives

Despite the personal biases of its staff, Google must provide accurate information. The people are waking up and they are ready to walk away. Where will they go?
Despite the personal biases of its staff, Google must provide accurate information. The people are waking up and they are ready to walk away. Where will they go?
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
4 mins read

As everyone now knows, Project Veritas has revealed the deep-seated bias at Google that has resulted in its employees considering how to ensure that a “Trump situation” never happens again.

It was revealed that Google employees and executives are hell bent on “on never letting somebody like Donald Trump come to power again.” An insider disclosed that “what YouTube [which is owned by Google] did is they changed the results of the recommendation engine. And so what the recommendation engine is it tries to do, is it tries to say, well, if you like A, then you’re probably going to like B. So content that is similar to Dave Rubin or Tim Pool, instead of listing Dave Rubin or Tim Pool as people that you might like, what they’re doing is that they’re trying to suggest different, different news outlets, for example, like CNN, or MSNBC, or these left-leaning political outlets.”

A high ranking executive named Jen Gennai was caught on tape talking about “training our algorithms” with the aim of “preventing the next Trump situation.”

This sentiment, that we all must do whatever is necessary to make sure Trump does not retain his office, is not uncommon in the upper echelons, but it is plenty damaging. As the incessant cries of “Resist” are heard far and wide across the web, it behooves us to ask “at what cost?” Basic freedoms should not be on the chopping block. After seeing what happened in the 20th century when natural rights were pushed aside for indulgence to the greater good, we should really know better than to do it again. As liberals, we really don’t understand why more of our cohort don’t get this.

It’s another example of what we’ve written about before: how YouTube is turning authoritarian in order to exclude conservative voices from the political discourse. In a particularly weak and failed attempt at damage control, YouTube released a tweet today to assure their users that there was no political bias at the platform:

The tweet was severely ratioed because people know what’s going on. We expect the ability to ratio or downvote to be limited soon.

Even more severe than the YouTube and Gennai revelations is a Google employee’s characterization of Prager U, Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson as “Nazis” in a leaked email: “Today it is often 1 or 2 steps to nazis, if we understand that PragerU, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro et al are nazis using the dog whistles you mention in step 1. I can receive these recommendations regardless of the content of what I’m looking at, and I have recorded thousands of internet users sharing the same experience.”

In a stroke of irony, the Google employee’s email originated from a message group called “transparency-and-ethics.” There was never really any doubt that conservatives are not on a level playing field at Google, but the fact that employees at the world’s most powerful internet company would use such incendiary language to describe two completely mainstream conservative thought leaders is beyond the pale.

When Google was quite rightly shamed for having their biases exposed, they did what they always do—they deleted the evidence. Vimeo followed their lead. Google should really google “The Streisand Effect” because the video’s deletion drove traffic to Project Veritas and has given the entire project more credibility, as Ryan Everson of the Washington Examiner has noted.

We’ve given over control to these massive corporations with the idea that corporations are not responsible to uphold free speech rights, that this is a government responsibility. We have mistakenly come to believe that censorship only infringes on speech rights when it is undertaken by a government entity. Corporate censorship is real and in 2019, it’s showing its ugly face daily.

When so much of our discourse relies on corporations, companies, small businesses, or multinational conglomerates, we must be able to trust that those entities will uphold and defend our rights to speech.  Google is a platform that must exist within as close to an objective framework as possible, and they cannot allow themselves to be led by their biases. It is where we all seek information, and so the information must be presented as neutrally as possible.  It’s a basic service that we rely on.

The problem is that tech is in an industry that prides itself on saving the world. Google believes itself to be more than a search engine, but a company with a mission to save us all. This is a rather lofty goal for a search engine. With these delusions of grandeur, it’s no wonder that employees and execs would believe that they should use any means possible to achieve those ends. But the company mission of saving the world is not more important than the rights of individuals to have freedom of self expression in a public space.

Google must right its own ship before it’s too late. If they don’t then there is a good chance that Washington will bring an antitrust suit. They’ve broken communications monopolies before, and when way less was on the line. In the meantime, alternative platforms are coming. Jordan Peterson’s Thinkspot is set to launch, and platforms like Minds and BitChute seem to be growing by leaps and bounds.

There can be many different platforms that all vie for users, and in a competitive marketplace, that’s how it should be. But while the alternative platforms that are emerging are clear about their raison d’etre, the existing ones continue to try and maintain the illusion that they are objective. Google and its peer group of world-savers are delighted with themselves. They truly believe that they are protecting the world from evil conservatives. But let’s be real—Google is a search engine. They are responsible for giving results to user inquiry. That’s the function of the site. Despite the personal biases of its staff, Google must provide accurate information. The people are waking up and they are ready to walk away. Where will they go?

Culture
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations