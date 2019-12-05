Google Stadia continues library expansion with Darksiders Genesis

Rejoice Stadia gamers, you’re getting another triple A-game.

According to the Google Stadia community blog, Darksiders Genesis will available for all Stadia players at 12 pm EST. The game will be available for $39.99, matching the price of the Microsoft Windows store.

“For the first time in the franchise, you can play in two-player co-op! So grab a buddy and tear through hordes of demons, angels and everything in between. Or play solo and switch between War and Strife, with guns blazing and swords swinging. Take part in an immersive story of intrigue and suspense set against a fantastic, post-apocalyptic backdrop of otherworldly powers. Darksiders Genesis will be available starting today for $39.99.”

This will be the first game to launch on Stadia on the same day as its official launch.