Google Stadia launches with users largely unable to play

Google’s foray into cloud gaming appears to have hit another snag as the tech company launches its newest platform with users largely unable to use the service.

Why? Well, the invitation code to get in simply has not arrived for many, including those who ordered on June 6th, the very first day you could order.

My stadia shipped yesterday still no code….AHHH! — BeardGuyGaming (@beardguygaming) November 19, 2019

@GoogleStadia Got my shipping email yesterday, Stadia went live at 9PST, but no code yet? when can we expect them? — Joshua Birney (@birntoad) November 19, 2019

………. It's 19 November18:07 CET… Nothing, no controller, no code, nothing. Not even a launch event on YouTube…. Google sucks at marketing, but the Stadia launch even bested this. https://t.co/obNFGD1cK7 — Stefan van Aalst (@StefanvanAalst) November 19, 2019

Ordered my #Stadia the day pre-orders went live and still no code, pretty epic — YT: Big Kev (@UnemployedKev) November 19, 2019

While users publically call the company out, the slow invitation code role out on top of the platitudes of missing features including screen capture achievements and the rather small number of game choices could further derail the launch of the product.

In response to the massive flood online, Stadia responded to some users that the code will be sent once the package is shipped.

Hi Steve, thanks for your tweet. You’ll get an email when your package ships, and soon after, will receive a code to activate your Stadia account and Stadia Pro. — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 19, 2019

Social media users rapidly responded that they still had not received their code even after the package was shipped.

What about in my situation where my 2 founders editions for my partner and I both shipped yesterday (ordered minutes after the event) and I still have no code?! — Gregory Andrew (@gregoryxandrew) November 19, 2019

Following further public outcries regarding codes not arriving on time, the company acknowledge the problem by posting the following on the Stadia Discord channel.

“Hi @everyone, We’re aware that some of you who pre-ordered Founder’s Edition may not have received your invite codes in the expected time-frame. The Stadia team is actively investigating this issue, and we’ll be back with an update as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.” -ChrisFromGoogle

UPDATE: While Google employees have said they are actively working on the problem, it appears on the second day of launch, many users who ordered and received a controller, have yet to receive an invite code.

Hey @GoogleStadia this is a sad sight.. controller all waiting.. Chromecast setup.. no code. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P5V6wq1YJY — Andrew Wardlaw (@ajwardlaw) November 20, 2019

UPDATE: A Google employee has stated that June pre-orders should have been sent.

The company is now moving through the July orders.

“Hey @everyone, We can confirm that if you pre-ordered Founder’s Edition in June, and your form of payment has now been charged, your Stadia access code has been sent to you via email. We are now moving in sequence through the orders placed on or after July 1st. We will post further updates here and on our social channels.” – GraceFromGoogle

UPDATE: Chris from Google has updated the Stadia Discord once more, this time noting that Premiere Edition orders would begin shipping on Monday.

“Hi Founders, Thanks for sticking with us. I can confirm (from talking to our Product leads today) that if you pre-ordered the Stadia Founder’s Edition, and your form of payment has been charged, your access code has been sent to you via email. Pre-orders for Premiere Edition will start shipping on Monday. I sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience. Grace and I will continue to do our best to keep the community posted with the latest details.” -ChrisFromGoogle & the Stadia Team

This is a developing story and will be updated.