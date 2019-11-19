Google Stadia launches with users largely unable to play

Google’s foray into cloud gaming appears to have hit another snag as the tech company launches its newest platform with users largely unable to use the service.
Why? Well, the invitation code to get in simply has not arrived for many, including those who ordered on June 6th, the very first day you could order.
While users publically call the company out, the slow invitation code role out on top of the platitudes of missing features including screen capture achievements and the rather small number of game choices could further derail the launch of the product.
In response to the massive flood online, Stadia responded to some users that the code will be sent once the package is shipped.
Social media users rapidly responded that they still had not received their code even after the package was shipped.
Following further public outcries regarding codes not arriving on time, the company acknowledge the problem by posting the following on the Stadia Discord channel.
“Hi @everyone, We’re aware that some of you who pre-ordered Founder’s Edition may not have received your invite codes in the expected time-frame. The Stadia team is actively investigating this issue, and we’ll be back with an update as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.” -ChrisFromGoogle
UPDATE: While Google employees have said they are actively working on the problem, it appears on the second day of launch, many users who ordered and received a controller, have yet to receive an invite code.
UPDATE: A Google employee has stated that June pre-orders should have been sent.
The company is now moving through the July orders.
“Hey @everyone, We can confirm that if you pre-ordered Founder’s Edition in June, and your form of payment has now been charged, your Stadia access code has been sent to you via email. We are now moving in sequence through the orders placed on or after July 1st. We will post further updates here and on our social channels.” – GraceFromGoogle
UPDATE: Chris from Google has updated the Stadia Discord once more, this time noting that Premiere Edition orders would begin shipping on Monday.
“Hi Founders, Thanks for sticking with us. I can confirm (from talking to our Product leads today) that if you pre-ordered the Stadia Founder’s Edition, and your form of payment has been charged, your access code has been sent to you via email. Pre-orders for Premiere Edition will start shipping on Monday. I sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience. Grace and I will continue to do our best to keep the community posted with the latest details.” -ChrisFromGoogle & the Stadia Team
This is a developing story and will be updated.