Greta Thunberg rejects environmentalism award

Greta Thunberg, the notable young environmental activist, rejected an award by the Nordic Council praising her advocacy efforts.

“It is a huge honour,” Thunberg said. “But the climate movement does not need any more awards.”

“What we need is for our politicians and the people in power to start listening to the current, best available science,” she added.

The prize was worth DKK 350,000 or USD 52,000.

Thunberg was also a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, which was eventually awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The Nordic Council awarded Thunberg the prize for “breathing new life into the debate surrounding the environment and climate at a critical moment in world history.”

“She has stubbornly and persuasively urged the world to listen to research and act on the basis of facts,” the council said in a statement.

Thunberg also criticized the Nordic countries for not taking firmer action on climate change.

“The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues,” she said. “But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita—if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping—then it’s a whole other story,” she said.