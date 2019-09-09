Greta Thunberg to attend Montreal climate protest

The infamous 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has announced her trip to Montreal on September 27 to participate in a climate protest.

Sept 20 and 27 the World strikes again! Everyone is welcome, everyone is needed. I’ll be in New York 20/9 and in Montreal 27/9. Find or register your local strike at https://t.co/G06WbXNvl1 or local websites. Spread the word! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/BNI7ZywpsL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 8, 2019

Greta Thunberg is one of many recent climate activists to take on a more apocalyptic approach to pushing out their message, explicitly calling for people to panic over the proposed urgency of environmental issues.

“I want you to act like the house is on fire because it is,” says Thunberg.

Thunberg is perhaps most well known for her coining the hashtag #FridaysforFuture, a movement which has convinced teens from around the world to ditch school and prioritize climate activism over their education.

Recent accomplishments include hundreds of activists going out of their way to prevent people in the energy sector from doing their jobs in Gothenburg and convincing Ugandans to not attend school for similar reasons.

NOW: WE ARE BLOCKING one of the entrances to the energy harbour in Gothenburg #folkmotfossilgas pic.twitter.com/MFte1OqblX — Folk mot fossilgas (@FolkvFossilgas) September 7, 2019

According to the CBC, “She had previously expressed her interest in coming to Montreal for the march, according to Ben Clarkson, a spokesperson for La Planète s’invite au Parlement, which is organizing the event.”

Her invitation was later accepted by her representative in August.

Greta, Montréal et moi, on t’attend à bras ouverts!

On se voit dans la rue le 27 septembre✊https://t.co/GDa3nEnVyp#polqc #assnat #GreveClimat — Manon Massé (@ManonMasse_Qs) September 8, 2019

Thunberg took to Facebook to postabout the upcoming visit, pumping up her fans and asking them to go to her website to register their strikes (protests) against the energy sector.

“On September 20th and 27th the world strikes again for the climate! Everyone is welcome to join, everyone is needed,” writes Thunberg. “I will participate in the strikes in New York on the 20th and in Montreal the 27th. Find or register your local strike at fridaysforfuture.org or at local websites. Spread the word! Let’s do this!!”