GRINCH: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera stealing package from Ontario home

A man was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in Ingersoll, Ont., on Monday. The thief could be seen on the home’s surveillance camera.

The Ontario Provincial Police are telling homeowners to keep an eye out for other “porch pirates” after the incident.

The Oxford OPP have said that the home is located on Cross Street in Ingersoll. They posted the video on their twitter account on Tuesday.

#OPP Oxford County is seeking assistance in identifying this #PorchPirate who stole a package from a front porch in Ingersoll on December 9th. If you have information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at

The thief was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Cruze.

The suspect is described as a thin, brown-haired male in his 20s who is clean shaven and stands at about six feet tall. The man was also wearing white shoes with a dark Reebok hoodie and dark pants.

The OPP had no further information on the incident when The Post Millennial was in touch with them Wednesday.

One in four Canadians have fallen victim to “porch pirates” according to a survey recently taken by FedEx.

Police have recommended that anyone expecting a package be at home during the delivery if possible or alternatively have a friend or neighbor help with receiving it.

Another option is to request a signature or special delivery instructions if the company delivering your package has those options available. Police are asking anybody with any information on the Ingersoll incident to get in contact with them or with Crime Stoppers.