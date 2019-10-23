Guy drilling hole into Toronto subway tunnel leads to transit delays

Toronto transit services were delayed on Tuesday because somebody accidentally drilled a six-inch hole into one of the city’s subway tunnels.

Here’s what it looks like at Yonge and St. Clair with Line 1 down to York Mills after TTC says a private contractor drilled through the concrete and breached the subway tunnel wall. We’ll have the latest update on @CityNews pic.twitter.com/tCoD8lWMyS — Ginella Massa (@Ginella_M) October 22, 2019

Subway stations from Lawrence to St. Clair were all closed during rush hour.

The drilling was believed to be the result of work on a private contract

“TTC overnight crews have repaired the punctured subway tunnel liner and service will not be impacted by yesterday’s drilling mishap. For those wondering, a steel plate was fastened to the inside of the tunnel wall and the six-inch hole was filled with concrete,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

The Better Way? Complete CHAOS trying to get on a shuttle bus because of the #TTC subway closure. There has to be more organized way they could have handled this #topoli pic.twitter.com/nVqVZGhI8f — Jonathan Kingstone (@TorSunCity) October 22, 2019

Toronto Mayor John Tory has called for an investigation into the incident and engineers are assessing whether there is any structural damage to the subway system.

“TTC Personnel are currently investigating if construction in the area had infiltrated the subway tunnel,” said Green.