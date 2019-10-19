Halifax police change procedures after off-duty officer charged with careless use of a firearm

At a press conference, Dan Kinsella told reporters that Halifax Regional Police officers will no longer be allowed to bring their service weapons home with them or carry them while not on duty.

“My experience has been that the safest way for everyone involved is having accountability of those firearms and as far as I’m concerned, there is no need for an officer to have their gun with them outside regular duties,” said Kinsella.

“Anytime firearms come up in any type of investigation its cause for concern and alarm we certainly have to take those seriously and we do. In this particular instance, I can tell you that the firearm involved was, in fact, a service issued firearm so it even becomes more alarming,” he continued.

This change comes after an off-duty officer, Const. Jennifer McPhee, founder herself in the midst of a robbery with a service gun in her purse. The robbery occurred on September 13, and, though not initially disseminated by police, public reports indicate that the robbery took place in an Atlantic Superstore.

According to Global News, McPhee was charged with careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, contravention of storage regulations, theft under $5,000 and disguise with intent.

Kinsella confirmed that the gun she had in her purse was, in fact, a police-issued service revolver, a Sig Sauer 9 mm pistol.

McPhee has since been suspended with pay, but Halifax Police say they will be pursuing criminal charges.