Halifax: WestJet announces new direct flight to Manchester

WestJet is offering a new direct flight from Halifax to Manchester, a great way to get to the north of England.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
WestJet has announced that it will forge a new connection route between the United Kingdom and Atlantic Canada. In a recent press release the airline unveiled that they will be offering a new non-stop service from Halifax, N.S. to Manchester U.K. as early as June 5, 2020. WestJet will conduct more than 300 departures from Halifax to London and Glasgow this summer as well.

The Manchester Airport is the global gateway into the north of England and has easy access from the airport to the historic city centre. It’s a city that has a rich industrial heritage and an excellent culture for tourists to enjoy. With so many coming to explore the football, restaurants and pubs, the area vibrant with visitors. In addition to that WestJet will now be offering 16 more destinations to choose from out of Manchester on one of Europe’s largest regional carriers–Virgin Connect.

“WestJet is continuing to invest in our Atlantic gateway, connecting Nova Scotia to the world and the world to Nova Scotia in new ways,” said WestJet Chief Stategy Officer, Charles Duncan. “The U.K. is Nova Scotia’s largest in-bound tourism market and our newest investment connects the province to new sources of tourists.”

WestJet’s seasonal service from Halifax (YHZ) to Manchester Airport (MAN) will be operating four times per week on the airline’s Boeing 737-700 and the flight times are scheduled for optimal connectivity. WestJet has been serving Halifax since 2003 and the activity has grown substantially, up in growth by 300 percent since its inception. It now has 16 cities from this location with about 60 flights passing through the city daily.

“WestJet’s addition of another European connection strengthens the Atlantic Gateway and will help grow our economy. It will lead to more trade and investment opportunities, as well as help attract more students, immigrants, and visitors to Nova Scotia and the entire Atlantic region,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

WestJet has also partnered with Discover Halifax as well as Halifax International Airport Authority on its Stopover Halifax Program. The idea behind this program is have arriving or connecting passengers experience more of the city by booking it as a stopover from seven hours to seven days at no extra cost.

Those in the aviation world seem to agree that it’s the right move.

“It’s great to start 2020 with the news that WestJet will be commencing direct services to Manchester Airport from Halifax,” said Julian Carr, Manchester Airport, Aviation Director. “We are delighted to have another North American route in our portfolio, giving our 29.5 million annual passengers more choice and connectivity to get across the Atlantic and beyond. Not only will this route provide the North of England direct access to a great city like Halifax, but the service will also open a host of other Canadian cities which we don’t currently serve. It’s another clear indication of the role we play in connecting the northern powerhouse to key international hubs.”

“We’re thrilled to add Manchester to a growing list of European cities connected by non-stop service at Halifax Stanfield,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “WestJet continues to be a great partner who supports the development of our East Coast Hub, providing more choice to our passengers. We look forward to welcoming the first visitors on this new service later this year with our unique Maritime hospitality.”

“I applaud WestJet for opening new routes through Halifax to the United Kingdom,” said Kody Blois, Member of Parliament, Kings-Hants. “This new seasonal service will help draw additional tourists to the province and further drive economic growth in the region. Stanfield International Airport itself is a major employer in our local community that will directly benefit from this significant investment by the airline.

“This exciting new direct flight to Manchester will further open the Halifax skies to tourists, businesses and more than a few soccer fans,” said Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality. “Whatever their ultimate travel destination, we welcome visitors arriving from Manchester to take full advantage of their time in Halifax and Nova Scotia.”

“We are thrilled with the addition of the new route from Halifax to Manchester which will make it even easier for travellers to explore the North of England and beyond,” said Paul Gauger, Senior Vice President The Americas, VisitBritain, the national tourism agency for Britain. “We hope that the new flights, along with our message of welcome and great value, inspires even more visitors from Canada to book a trip to Britain right now.”

