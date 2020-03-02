Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Multiple schools in Fall River, N.S., were placed on lockdown after the RCMP responded to a weapons complaint at Lockview High School around noon on Monday. An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested and a handgun, the weapon in question, was found nearby.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, according to CTV News.

NOTE: Lockview High School currently under lockdown as police deal with a situation in the area. Surrounding elementary & junior highs are in hold & secure. Everyone is safe. @lockviewhigh — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) March 2, 2020

“At about 12:57 p.m., we arrested an 18-year-old male and we recovered the item that was the subject of the complaint; the weapon,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, with Halifax Regional Police.

The high school was put into a “hold and secure” state while police dealt with the situation in the area, a decision made by the Halifax Regional Centre of Education and the police.

The HRCE sent out a tweet at 1:20 p.m. to relieve everybody involved saying, “Lockdown at Lockview High School has been lifted. Hold & Secure at area elementary & junior highs lifted as well. Everyone is safe. Schools will be updating parents later today. Thanks to RCMP N.S. for keeping our communities safe.”