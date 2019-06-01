Canadian News

Harper saw China for what it was a decade ago, and the Liberals vilified him for it

Over a decade ago, Stephen Harper saw Communist China for what it was, and the Liberals vilified him for it. They should have listened.
Over a decade ago, Stephen Harper saw Communist China for what it was, and the Liberals vilified him for it. They should have listened.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Over a decade ago, Stephen Harper saw Communist China for what it was, and the Liberals vilified him for it. They should have listened.

Now, the lesson is being learned all over again.

One of the things that have been forgotten in the recent escalation of China’s assaults on Canada is how this is something our country should have been prepared for.

However, thanks to a combination of weakness, naivety, and admiration for Communist dictatorships, Canada is facing a severe crisis that is catching us off guard.

For years, Justin Trudeau talked about his admiration for China, praising its ‘basic dictatorship,’ seeking closer ties, and echoing the comments of his fellow Canadian elites on the importance of Canada getting closer to the communist state.

And where have we ended up?

Canadian citizens currently face execuation in China, Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are being detained under obviously false pretenses, and now our exports are being blocked under obviously made-up “quality concerns.”

Making this so outrageous is that over a decade ago in 2006, then-PM Stephen Harper saw China for what it was.

When Harper took office, he made clear that Canada would stand up for Canadian Values, and would not shy away from criticizing China when warranted.

“I think Canadians want us to promote our trade relations worldwide, and we do that, but I don’t think Canadians want us to sell out important Canadian values. They don’t want us to sell that out to the almighty dollar,” Harper said.

The Harper government repeatedly brought up the case of Huseyin Celil—a Canadian citizen who was imprisoned in China for advocating for the rights of the Uighur Muslim community. Celil is still imprisoned in China, and now up to a million Uighur Muslims are being held in concentration camps in the Communist State.

Harper praised the Dalai Lama, and championed the cause of Tibet, alongside the importance of religious freedom.

Because of his willingness to speak the truth about China’s government, Harper was snubbed by top Chinese leaders, and when he was finally given a meeting he received what was described by many as a “public dressing-down.”

“Experts,” elites, and many Liberals—prominently including former PM Jean Chretien—attacked the Harper government for criticizing China.

And when the Liberals—following their 2015 win – prepared to take office, government transition documents gave a scathing assessment of Canada’s relationship with China under Harper, as reported by the Vancouver Sun.

“Several China experts and former diplomats criticized Harper for being openly critical of China and especially its dismal human rights record, after he won power in 2006. He famously said he wouldn’t put the “almighty dollar” ahead of principles, and later snubbed China by not attending the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. The Tories later reversed their approach, after criticism from the business community and many Chinese Canadians, cooling the criticism and expanding high-level bilateral meetings. But in 2013 relations cooled again after Ottawa allowed a $15.1 billion US purchase of Nexen Inc. by the China National Offshore Oil Corp.—but said any future takeover bids of Canadian assets by state-owned companies wouldn’t be allowed.”

And Chretien talked about how BC was apparently “hurt”:

“Chretien mentioned his numerous meetings with China’s leadership and his Team Canada trade missions while prime minister from 1993 to 2003, and said Canada was once viewed in Beijing as China’s “best friend.”

“Now we’re down the list and it’s terrible for British Columbia because British Columbia is the door to the Pacific for all of the country and, in fact, British Columbia is closer to China than Australia,” he told reporters in Vancouver. “We lost the good position we had.”

And with Justin Trudeau – and his father’s – strong affinity for China (and other Communist regimes), the stage was set for a total repudiation of the approach taken by Harper.

But now, we can see the truth: Harper was right about China from the beginning.

The Trudeau government tried doing the opposite of what Harper did at the beginning.

They sucked up to China.

They sought a trade deal (which would have been a betrayal of Canadian workers).

Repeatedly, they talked about ‘strengthening our relationship with China,’ and sought to distance Canada from the United States at the same time.

Despite all of that, the government is now belatedly recognizing their massive error, and realizing (though they would never admit it) that Harper’s original approach to China was the right one.

Just look at where we are now: The government is now reduced to begging the U.S. to help us with our detained citizens and trade problems.

Chrystia Freeland can’t even get on the phone with her counterpart in China. The government is saying the Western world can’t accept China’s aggressive actions (though the government still refuses to retaliate). And all talk of a trade deal or ‘closer relationship’ is out the window.

So, 13 years after Stephen Harper saw Communist China for what it was and was vilified for it, and after four years of a government obsessed with bowing down to China, we are back to where we started: Realizing that we can’t sell out our values to China for the “almighty dollar.”

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected