Hazel McCallion, Tucker Carlson, encourage Canadians to support Cherry

Hazel McCallion has expressed her support for Don Cherry stating that “I want Don back on Hockey Night in Canada.” McCallion has also encouraged a rally to support Cherry outside Sportsnet’s studio, according to the Toronto Sun.

McCallion, who is 98-years-old, became a Canadian icon after being the much-loved mayor of Mississauga from 1978 until 1997. Despite McCallion supporting the rally and encouraging Canadians to attend, she will not be attending herself as she has a board meeting.

Over 200 people were expected to turn up to the rally already, however, McCallion’s encouragement may spur a greater turn-out.

Speaking to Newstalk 1010, McCallion said that “I hope many people go … Don Cherry deserves a chance to explain himself.”

McCallion went on to say that “I feel I have to say something because all of this has been blown way out of proportion over the interpretation of what he said.”

Cherry’s firing has created an outrage across Canada. A petition that was created immediately after Cherry’s firing has reached close to 200 thousand signatures.

South of the border, Tucker Carlson also expressed his support for Don Cherry, calling those who went after him “fascists who have no feelings.”