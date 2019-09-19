High risk sex offender released in Fox Lake, Manitoba

After only serving three years for manslaughter, upon release, Fox Lake RCMP published a photo and warning regarding Sheldon Jimmy Laboucan on September 16, 2019, due to police’s belief he is at high risk of re-offending.

Laboucan has a long history of crime. In 2005, he was convicted of sexual assault with a firearm, unlawful confinement, and sexual assault. In 2017, he was convicted once again, this time for manslaughter.

According to RCMP, Sheldon Laboucan is a36-years-old First Nations male, standing at 183cm (6′ 0″), weighing 95kg (201lbs), and who has brown hair and brown eyes.

He will be residing in Little Red River Cree First Nation commonly referred to as Fox Lake.

RCMP have also tried to dissuade the public from enacting vigilante justice, saying the purpose of this news release is merely to make them aware and allow them the opportunity to take precautionary measures.