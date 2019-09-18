High-risk sex offender released in Halifax — police issue warning

Halifax Regional Police has issued a warningregarding the release of 46-year-old Jamie Alan Goreham, who police say is a convicted, high-risk sex offender.

He was recently released from Dorchester Penitentiary after completing his sentence for sexual assault and other offences that date back to 1991. Police say that he is at high risk of re-offending and that many of his victims were girls under the age of 14.

Police notifying citizens in Halifax area that high risk offender, 42-yr-old Jamie Alan Goreham, now residing in our community. https://t.co/nb13bQr9Hw pic.twitter.com/96yoRLEFQw — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) September 18, 2019

According to a news release, Goreham is on a long-term supervision order and will be required to follow conditions including a no-contact order for any children under the age of 18. He also has to abstain from the consumption or possession of alcohol.

Police are also concerned about the potential for vigilante justice or other forms of mistreatment and have said such actions will not be tolerated. Regardless, police believed it necessary to warn the public of Goreham’s release.

