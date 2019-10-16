High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver—police warn he is a risk to children

Vancouver Police have issued a warning over the release of 46-year-old Trevor Leonard Smith.

Vancouver Police are warning the public about Trevor Leonard

Smith, a high-risk sex offender who has been released from jail and plans to live in Vancouver. Smith, 46, poses a high risk of relationship and sexual violence – particularly against children. https://t.co/RgfPMTId8k pic.twitter.com/Ysiu2yyE7R — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 15, 2019

Police say that Smith has just been re-released from jail after federal offences and that he is at high-risk for committing sexual abuse, again. Police say that he is especially known for sexual violence against children.

Smith was previously convicted of sexual assault, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, assault causing bodily harm, and failure of comply with a court order, police wrote in a news release.

#VPDLiveStream High-risk sex offender to live in Vancouver https://t.co/WdnRge90S9 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) October 15, 2019

Smith is described as a Caucasian male, about 5’10” and 170 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He has also gone by the surnames Landry and Williams.

According to police, Smith must abide by the following court orders:

Keep the peace and be of good behaviour;

Report to a probation officer;

Reside at a place approved by a probation officer;

Remain in British Columbia;

Advise a probation officer of relationships and friendships with females;

Not to consume or possess any controlled substances;

No contact, directly or indirectly, with anyone under 16 years old;

Not to attend any public park, school ground, recreational centre, skating rink or public swimming pool, public swimming area, community centre, playground, or any other place where a person under 16 years old is reasonable or expected to be present;

Not to use or possess a computer or access the internet, except with prior permission of a probation officer;

Not to possess or access any data encryption, electronic storage device, or computer software without written permission of a probation officer.

If anyone sees or knows of Smith violating any of these conditions, even slightly, police have asked that they immediately call 9-1-1.