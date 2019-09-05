Culture

Hong Kong protestors use ingenious tactics to demand democracy

What they are fighting for here are basic rights of self-determination. They are trying to secure freedom from authoritarian rule with inventive strategies
What they are fighting for here are basic rights of self-determination. They are trying to secure freedom from authoritarian rule with inventive strategies
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
4 mins read

The world watches as protests continue to unfold in Hong Kong, disrupting a territory that will not succumb easily to rule by one of the world’s most authoritarian nations. The protests in Hong Kong that began in March 2019 were originally a means to object to an extradition bill that would place residents of and visitors to Hong Kong under mainland Chinese jurisdiction. Where anyone is fighting for their right to proper due process in criminal proceedings and a right to democratic self-governance, the west should stand up and support them.

The protestors have undertaken this fight for democratic rights with ingenuity, steadfastness, and a determination to stand their ground. Some protestors raised the flags of the Union Jack and Stars & Stripes to catch the attention of the west, to piss off China, and to signal solidarity with democratic ideology. The imagination of the west has been captured by the Hong Kong protestors, and calls have gone out from the press for the US to support their efforts.

Hong Kong has had a long history of something like independence from mainland Chinese rule. The territory is classified as a Special Administrative Region, and since the handover of Hong Kong from the UK to China in 1997, they have had their own judiciary and legal system. Allowing suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial would destroy that limited autonomy. British colonialism instilled traditions of democracy that cannot be so easily wiped clean.

The movement has leaders in Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, who were recently arrested for protest actions from June. While the two are high profile representatives of the protests, the demonstrators have organized online and can marshal and be effective even without a centralized leader. It is the ultimate democratic protest for democracy.

Peaceful protests have been met with violence, as with the demonstration in June blocking off access to the Legislative Council Building. Law enforcement met this action with tear gas and rubber bullets, and it was called a riot by the authorities.

Protestors in Hong Kong are fighting for their democratic rights in the most ingenious ways possible. With creativity and imagination, they have faced off against facial recognition technology with laser beams, and shielded themselves with umbrellas.

Facial recognition is distinctly an authoritarian tool. In the hands of government and law enforcement, it captures faces and tracks them to databases. Once a face is recognized, it is impossible for a person to escape identification or tracking. This is why some cities in the US have banned the software, but it is still present in many forms. Homeowners install it in their own properties using Amazon’s Ring home surveillance tech, police forces use it, and some housing developments that do not receive government funding employ this tech as well.

It seems absurd that what is being distinctly fought against by protestors in the name of freedom is being willingly embraced by individuals in the west who prefer convenience over liberty.

The protestors in Hong Kong are right to take any means necessary to disrupt the nefarious capturing of their images. The only way it could possibly be used would be to hurt them and their cause. As the tech gets better, it will be harder and harder to obstruct. But it’s not the only tool of law enforcement that the Hong Kong protestors are making moot.

Wearing a gas mask, a protestor sticks a tear gas bomb into a container of mud, shakes it up, and solidifies the gas. If protestors can disarm bombs with mud, authoritarians don’t stand a chance.

Local Hong Kong artists are creating work to show what’s happening in their city, to raise awareness and express the emotional reality of the situation. Students have marched in solidarity, as have Tibetans, who know something about being annexed by China.

Finally heeding the protestors original demand, Carrie Lam, who serves as the 4th Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong and has since 2017, took a stand to say that she would withdraw the extradition bill. She said: “The government will fully withdraw the bill, in order to allay public concerns.” But given the summer of intense clashes between law enforcement and protestors, and her previous unwillingness to heed their call for withdrawal earlier, the protestors’ demands have grown. Lam’s willingness to acquiesce to the original request has been called “too little too late.”

Demonstrators are now additionally requesting that protestors not be classified as rioters, as the latter designation comes with a decade of incarceration if convicted. Independent investigations of police brutality are also under demand, as well as for the charges against protestors to be dropped. But the biggest demand, and the one that should make the west stand up, pay attention, and lend support, is the insistence on democratic elections for Hong Kong. The ask is for universal suffrage, where each person gets a vote that directly elects representatives.

Meanwhile, in the US, our youth occupy themselves in orgy domes at desert festivals and worry about the impact of plastic straws on turtles. Americans are fueled by feelings of inadequacy with regard to our privileged place in the world, and the lengths our society has yet to go before we reach perfection. We lose sight of the fact that our freedoms were hard-fought, and that we still have a role to play in securing democratic freedom globally.

We have to take a stand and back democratic protestors who are fighting for due process and their basic rights. It’s all well and good to trade with authoritarians, but we can’t sit on our hands with this. The US shouldn’t enforce democracy, but when people are fighting for it, we have an obligation to help. It’s basically our job. There are ways to do this that don’t involve military intervention, many of which have been laid out by Helen Raleigh in The Federalist.

What they are fighting for here are basic rights of self-determination. They are trying to secure freedom from authoritarian rule with ingenious and inventive strategies, non-violent protest, and a refusal to back down. The west must stand strong with them.

Culture
Opinion
Podcasts &amp; Videos
China
Democracy
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations