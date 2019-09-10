HOT GARBAGE: PinkNews does massive disservice to LGBT community by supporting Jessica Yaniv

European publication PinkNews touts itself as being the “brand for the global LGBT+ community and the next generation,” but lately it’s mission seems to include the defence of accused child predator Jessica Yaniv and the smearing of a transgender woman who dared to speak out against the accused pedophile.

When Canadian “trans activist” Jessica Yaniv forced into existence an international controversy by trying to weaponize Canadian law to force female estheticians to wax Yaniv’s male genitalia, multiple allegations of Yaniv’s past inappropriate sexual behaviour with young girls began to surface. The Post Millennial published multiple exclusive interviews with Yaniv’s various accusers including an account from a young woman who claimed that Yaniv tried to share child porn with her when she was only 14, and an interview with a young woman who provided screenshots of several disturbing Facebook messenger conversations with Yaniv, including one in which Yaniv asked the 15-year-old for a picture of her used tampon.

When these allegations came to light, YouTuber Blaire White was among the first to bring attention to the situation. Being a trans woman herself, White expressed both concern for Yaniv’s alleged victims and potential future victims, but also for the transgender community. White feared that Yaniv’s attempt to characterize her predatory behaviour as part of her transgender identity would be detrimental to the transgender community.

White’s concerns were not at all off-base. From the beginning of the Yaniv saga, PinkNews was there to tell the story of Jessica Yaniv: misunderstood trans activist.

In August, shortly after publishing a piece defending Yaniv’s crusade to force women to wax her male parts, PinkNews felt the need to update the same article when screenshots of racist messages surfaced sent by Yaniv about the very women she hoped to force out of business for refusing to touch her genitals.

The publication has yet to make any such updated or acknowledgement regarding the expansive allegations against Yaniv of vile sexual misconduct and inappropriate sexual contact with teenage girls. It does however, continue to this day try to frame Yaniv’s biggest critics as “bigots.”

After a cringe-worthy appearance and attempt to “debate” White on her Youtube channel led to Yaniv’s house being raided by police in search of an illegal taser that Yaniv flashed on camera, Yaniv admitted to doxxing White by releasing her address online. Yaniv later recanted the admission.

Weeks, later White tweeted the following regarding Yaniv:

Trans: I’m trans

Society: k

Trans: Here are my pronouns

Society: k

Trans people: WAX MY BALLS & GIVE HORMONES TO KIDS OR YOUR’E A BIGOT

Society: Ok that’s a little too fa-

Trans: FUCK YOU FASCIST

Society: Okay fuck it then I give up

Trans: Omg why does everyone hate me

Trans: Omg why does everyone hate me — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) August 31, 2019

Many claiming to defend the trans community took issue with White’s tweet, including PinkNews, who ran a story focused entirely on the tweet, which it called“bigoted” and an “anti-trans tirade.” The article briefly mentioned the critical component of White herself being a transgender woman, but did not acknowledge its own contradiction of framing her as “anti-trans.”

The piece also made several petty personal jabs at White, like qualifying the description of her as a “political and social commentator” with the phrase “self-described.” Whether or not White is a political and social commentator is not up for debate. It is how she makes her living, but apparently, at PinkNews, the only real commentators are the ones whose comments they approve of

“From #HowHardDidPubertyHitYou glo-ups to trans-positive spins on the ‘Is This a Pigeon?’ meme, trans Twitter users know how to use the internet to become the master at clapbacks,” read the article. “No wonder with what many trans folk are forced to contend with on an almost daily basis online, like one tweet by YouTuber Blaire White,” it continued. Which is a sentence this reporter personally had to read five times before understanding, because apparently they use punctuation sparingly at PinkNews.

White responded in a tweet to PinkNews calling the publication “disgusting and unhinged.”

“You paint me as bigoted & anti-trans meanwhile you’ve DEFENDED Jessica Yaniv. You’ve DEFENDED pedophilia. Fucking dumpster juice publication,” wrote White.

PinkNews claims to be the authority on news for the LGBT community, but its content as of late only serves to push the perception of the community in the wrong direction. Aside from bashing a transgender public figure and defending accused child predator Yaniv, the publication has been putting out plenty of other questionable content this year.

You guys are disgusting and unhinged.

You paint me as bigoted & anti-trans meanwhile you've DEFENDED Jessica Yaniv. You've DEFENDED pedophilia. Fucking dumpster juice publication. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) September 8, 2019

Like this video, which argues that people don’t even have to identify as women to be lesbians.

Or this article titled “Jussie Smollett might have lied, but violence against queer people of colour is real.”

In a statement to The Post Millennial, White said emphatically “Pink News is hot garbage. Their defence of Jessica Yaniv is not only disturbing but completely out of step with the overwhelming majority of the LGBT community who do not appreciate pedophilia.”