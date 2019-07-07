Opinion

How Antifa rationalizes violence

Joshua Lieblein Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Antifa would like you to know that they are opposed to fascism. It’s right there in the name.

All non-antifa people are just not as opposed to fascism as they are, and all those non-antifa people might want to stop and think on why that is.

Antifa would also like you to know that questioning what they do in the name of fighting fascism is not a good idea. Because, really, what could be your motivation for doing such a thing?

Also, why aren’t you this upset about [insert right-wing atrocity here]?

The people who beat up Andy Ngo, and the supporters of those people, actually do think and believe the above, or something very close to it.

They have gotten to the point where they have divided humanity into “good people” (i.e. themselves) and everyone else, who are by default bad people. How else could you justify doing what they do? (Well, they haven’t completely justified it to themselves, hence the whole face covering thing.)

Violence is obviously required to fight the bad people, because the system was set up by them, is controlled by them, and works only to the benefit of the bad people. The system does not punish the bad people sufficiently for their crimes or errors, and so it must be destroyed and subverted too.

You, sitting there reading this article, are (in the minds of antifa and their defenders) a bad person. Sorry.

Good people don’t soil themselves by reading publications that are not approved by others of their kind.  They don’t associate with bad people, follow them on social media, consider their arguments before writing them off, or invite them to Thanksgiving dinner.

Whatever the bad people do, the good people must do the opposite. Whatever bad people like is problematic; the food they eat, the music they like, the movies they watch and the video games they play.

The bad people practice dishonest journalism, are rape apologists, are full of various types of hate, and enthusiastically endorse genocide.

It is possible to hold massively contradictory positions so long as it is done in opposition to the bad people.  You can oppose what is called the “traditional” family- again, because the bad people like “traditional” families- and also still be angry about the separation of “traditional” families at the U.S. border.

You can be a good person and cheer for the multimillionaire athletes playing for the Toronto Raptors as well as their even richer owners, because you know you can score points against the cops when they card and charge Masai Ujiri. Who cares that pro sports are a monument to exploitative capitalism?

When you are a good person, you have no time for people who point out the massive holes in your own goodness. The bad people doing this pointing out are of course acting in bad faith, but more importantly, when you are good, you have achieved a sort of Enlightenment where you have transcended concepts like “having to be consistent” and “having to acknowledge shortcomings in your own position.”

Because that’s what this is really about. This is about being frustrated at living in a world where you can’t just go punching people you don’t like without consequences. This is about being frustrated at the idea of rules and consequences.  This is about believing that not being allowed to do whatever you want is the same as being oppressed and repressed.

This is about entitlement.

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

