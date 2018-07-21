Uncategorized

LINDSAY: How to End the Canadian Border Crisis

By not allowing illegal immigrants from the United States to make an asylum claim, the number of illegal border crossings will drop significantly.
By not allowing illegal immigrants from the United States to make an asylum claim, the number of illegal border crossings will drop significantly.
Christopher Lindsay Montreal, QC
2 mins read

From January 2017 to October 2018, 37,713 asylum seekers illegally crossed the U.S. border into Canada. Although these individuals have all broken the law, they will not be prosecuted.

The Government of Canada website states, “no enforcement actions are taken against people seeking asylum as per section 133 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.” In most cases, asylum seekers are permitted to stay in Canada until their claim is heard.

What’s more, they are eligible for many financial benefits including health care, social assistance, housing, and education for their children.

The message to refugees around the world is loud and clear: If you illegally cross the border into Canada, you won’t be charged with a crime, you won’t be deported if you are eligible to make a refugee claim, and the government will take care of your financial needs. These government policies encourage people to illegally cross the border and request asylum.

In January 2017, Justin Trudeau encouraged refugees to come to Canada when he tweeted, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you…” Trudeau’s tweet (which went viral) undoubtedly increased the number of illegal border crossings.

Most asylum seekers from the United States would be foolish to follow the legal process to make a refugee claim in Canada. Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, persons requesting asylum “must make a claim in the first country they arrive in… unless they qualify for an exception.” As CBC News has reported, “most people who make an asylum claim at the border are turned back to the United States.”

The Safe Third Country Agreement is only in effect in places where it is legal to enter Canada (i.e., ports of entry, and by train or at airports). Knowing this, asylum seekers make an illegal border crossing instead.

This giant loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement is what has ultimately caused the Canadian border crisis. The loophole needs to be closed.

The Conservative Party has proposed that the entire Canada–U.S. border be designated as an official port of entry. If this change were made, then most asylum seekers from the United States would be sent back.

If the U.S. refuses to take them because their asylum claim was rejected, then they could be deported. When an asylum claim is rejected, it has been determined that it is safe for the individual to return to their home country. They can also be deported if they are considered a security threat.

Another solution is to renegotiate the Safe Third Country Agreement and make illegal border crossers ineligible to apply for asylum in both countries.

The easiest solution would be for Parliament to simply pass legislation to close the loophole.

Canada does have a legal obligation to protect refugees. According to Article 33 of the 1951 Convention, “a refugee should not be returned to a country where he or she faces serious threats to his or her life or freedom.”

However, the Convention does not apply to asylum seekers who arrive from the United States because the Government of Canada has declared the U.S. “a safe third country.” Sending an illegal border crosser back to the United States does not put their life in any danger.

The Trudeau government can end the Canadian border crisis. By not allowing anyone who illegally crosses the border from the United States to make an asylum claim, the number of illegal border crossings will drop significantly. It is simple and easy to fix. All it takes is the political will to do it.

Uncategorized
Related Posts Recommendation
RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways.

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84

NHL legend and Montreal royalty Henri Richard scored 358 goals and 688 assists in his storied career. He passed away today at 84.

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a PMB that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although he does not believe it’s the solution now.

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE

Other eco-radicals failed to block a train by standing in front of it when it came barrelling at them, moving out of the way with only seconds to spare.

Wet’suwet’en people hold event to show support for BC pipeline

Wet’suwet’en people hold event to show support for BC pipeline

The blockades continue throughout Canada with protestors carrying signs that say things like “Stand with Wet’suwet’en” and “Wet’suwet’en Strong”

WATCH: Toronto pizza guy calls customer gay slur, refuses service

WATCH: Toronto pizza guy calls customer gay slur, refuses service

Ontario pizza chain Gino’s Pizza has been embroiled in a scandal with the LGBTQ community after a customer was referred to as a faggot by a Gino’s employee.

Canadian quarantined in Wuhan staying for her cat

Canadian quarantined in Wuhan staying for her cat

Kristina Shramko has decided to remain in Wuhan in order to stay with her cat, Kitya, despite having the opportunity to go back to Canada.

CBC down billions after losing rights to Hockey Night in Canada

CBC down billions after losing rights to Hockey Night in Canada

The CBC no longer has the rights to their highest-rated program—Hockey Night in Canada. This is a big loss for CBC and will cost them over $2 billion.

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario.

Boris Johnson allows Huawei role in 5G networks despite Trump’s warnings

Boris Johnson allows Huawei role in 5G networks despite Trump’s warnings

Boris Johnson has agreed to allow China’s massive telecom company, Huawei, to take part in building Britain’s 5G network.

Conservative front runner Peter MacKay plans to march in Toronto Pride parade

Conservative front runner Peter MacKay plans to march in Toronto Pride parade

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has announced he intends to march in the Pride Parade in Toronto. He applied to particiapte in the parade.

Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll

Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll

During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe.

Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined

Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined

New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas while bystanders surround them.

$100 million lawsuit: Tulsi Gabbard sues Clinton over defamation

$100 million lawsuit: Tulsi Gabbard sues Clinton over defamation

Tulsi Gabbard has file a lawsuit for defamation against Hilary Clinton for $100 million in damages after Clinton claims Gabbard has Russian ties.

Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus

Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus

Top 10 Things you need to know about the coronavirus. One there are over 300 people infected and already 6 have died.

Most Read Uncategorized

1.

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE

Other eco-radicals failed to block a train by standing in front of it when it came barrelling at them, moving out of the way with only seconds to spare.

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE
2.

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84

NHL legend and Montreal royalty Henri Richard scored 358 goals and 688 assists in his storied career. He passed away today at 84.

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84
3.

It appears Johnny Depp was the victim, not the abuser

“With a prior arrest for violent domestic abuse and having confessed under oath to a series of violent attacks on Mr. Depp, Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator.”

It appears Johnny Depp was the victim, not the abuser
4.

Pronoun madness: the left’s collapse into narcissism

It is time to pull the plug on this movement because they is not only grammatically incorrect, but they is wrong.

Pronoun madness: the left’s collapse into narcissism
5.

Parts of Alberta to receive 60+ cm of snow this weekend

Only in Canada would you get a 60 cm snowstorm before October.

Parts of Alberta to receive 60+ cm of snow this weekend
6.

Trudeau puts Canada at further risk of serious economic problems

With the Trudeau Liberals announcing that they plan to double the budget deficit, we need to consider how big a risk that is

Trudeau puts Canada at further risk of serious economic problems
7.

Trudeau government commits $250 million to Quebec refugees and asylum seekers

The announcement was made on Thursday via press release, only months after Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Ottawa owed Quebec $300 million in compensation due to the costs that come with asylum seekers.

Trudeau government commits $250 million to Quebec refugees and asylum seekers
8.

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario.

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades