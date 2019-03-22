Humboldt Broncos crash truck driver sentenced to 8 years in prison

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty on 29 counts of dangerous driving causing death or bodily injury.

Sidhu was the truck driver responsible for the deaths of 16 and the injury of 13 people on their way to the Broncos junior hockey playoffs.

Sidhu’s semi collided with the bus carrying the hockey team and others after it failed to stop at an intersection on the highway.

“Having this legal matter settled and the sentencing complete is a big step in the healing process for the survivors, grieving families, our organization and the community of Humboldt and surrounding area,” said

Humboldt Broncos president Jamie Brockman.

Sidhu’s family offered their condolences and “sincere sympathy” for the victims and their families after the hearing.

