HMCS Regina’s air detachment newly renamed their helicopter Bronco, out of respect and honour for the victims of the tragic bus crash last year that took 16 lives and injured 13 in Saskatchewan.



Now, when the HMCS is far from home fulfilling their duty of disrupting drug and weapons trafficking, the Broncos will be remembered, their memory motivating the HMCS crew.



Major Jason Newton spoke to the CBC, saying that the renaming of their helicopter was done out of support for the players of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, along with the families and the city.



He gave a personal testimony of the need to never forget what happens back home, no matter how far away they are, and the need to appreciate the little things in life.



Remembering the Humboldt Broncos was not only an effort to honour and support those who were affected by the bus crash, but to inspire and motivate the members of the air detachment.



After a technician came up with the idea, the crew quickly agreed with the suggestion to rename their helicopter and sport Broncos-inspired patches on their uniform, as a symbol determination and the will to strive.



Commander Jake French specifically supported the name change because of the connection with the people in the province and the hard work of the the air detachment in their hard work.



Hopefully the effort to live out the memory of the victims of Humboldt Broncos bus crash will give Saskatchewan’s a deeper tie to the crews working hard on behalf of the Canadian citizens.



Currently, the crew is in the Indian Ocean breaking up illegal drug and weapon trafficking, which often involves terrorist activity.



The memory of the Humboldt Broncos lives on.