Hundreds dead as Turkey assaults the Kurds

On Wednesday, thousands of Kurds began fleeing from cities near the Turkey-Syria border, as many in northern Syria prepared for a Turkish assault which had been greenlit by American President Donald Trump.

According to Turkey’s Defence Ministry, the Turkish military and its Syrian rebel allies killed 49 Kurdish soldiers last night. They have killed more than 270 in total since the assaults began.

Outside of soldiers, more than 11 civilians have been killed with dozens more injured. At least four were killed in a bombing run in Qamishli.

As results 4 civilians killed and 9 injured. pic.twitter.com/0J82pkh6Xe — Coordination & Military Ops Center – SDF (@cmoc_sdf) October 11, 2019

With civilians running for their lives, and the Syrian Defence Forces leading a resource strained defence, families of ISIS terrorists have begun rioting in hopes of breaking out the imprisoned terrorists, according to the SDF Operations Center.

While the battle rages on and ISIS members plan for a breakout, there is little hope for a quick end as the United States, Canada and other former Kurdish allies appear to have largely abandoned the group that fought back most of ISIS.

While most western countries appear to have zero interest in responding in any way, President Trump has faced severe critiques from both senior Republican Party members as well as Democrats.

For example, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican has brought forward a bi-partisan framework for sanctions on Turkey with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen.