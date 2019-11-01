Hydro-Quebec: nearly one million may be without electricity over the weekend

Francis Labbé, a spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec, says that over 900,000 Quebecers will likely be without power over the weekend due to extreme weather which caused significant damage.

“Prepare for the worst by hoping for the best,” Labbé said.

He added that customers further away from cities will likely be affected for longer and Hydro-Quebec works day and night to fix the problem.

“In some cases, it will be fast […], in other cases, where one is in more isolated environments, more distant, it could take more time,” he said.

De forts vents au cours des dernières heures ont causé des pannes, touchant présentement plus de 900 000 clients. Vu l'ampleur de l'événement, le rétablissement complet pourrait prendre plusieurs jours. Nos équipes travailleront jour et nuit pour rétablir le service. — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) November 1, 2019

According to TVA Nouvelles, 770,206 clients were reportedly without power by noon Friday. This number increased to 960,469 people without power by 2:00 p.m. Labbé says that Hydro-Quebec faced 2,157 interruptions due to weather conditions. This is after an ice storm which left roughly 1.5 million people without electricity.

Approximately 300 Hydro-Quebec teams have been deployed, as well as many subcontractors to address the damage and interruptions caused over the week.

Public Safety has recommended that citizens experiencing serious electricity problems should contact their municipalities, and take necessary safety precautions, such as stocking up on ready-to-eat food, to make it through the weekend.