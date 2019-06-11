Opinion

HYPOCRITE: As he accuses others of threatening national unity, Trudeau hopes you don’t remember that he openly ‘considered’ helping Quebec separate

Does this guy really think he is getting away with all of this?
Spencer Fernando
2 mins read

One of Justin Trudeau’s favourite tactics is to accuse others of the exact same thing he’s doing.

So, with six Canadian premiers issuing an open letter warning of the national unity risks being caused by C-48 & C-69, Justin Trudeau is going back to his old standby.

His response has been to accuse ‘conservative premiers’ of threatening national unity, blaming others for the situation that he himself is causing.

After I wrote about this, Mr. Quiet Canadian responded on Twitter with a timely reminder of Trudeau’s immense hypocrisy in this topic:

You see, it turns out that Justin Trudeau once openly considered participating in the dismantling of Canada.

Here’s what Trudeau said back in 2012, as reported by the Sun Newspaper chain:

“The son of former prime minister Pierre Trudeau told radio host Franco Nuovo on Radio-Canada this past weekend that if Canada began to reflect too much of Stephen Harper’s vision for the country, he might consider helping make Quebec an independent country.

The Liberal MP explained: “I always say, if there came a point where I thought Canada really was Stephen Harper’s Canada, that we were against abortion, against gay marriage, that we went backwards in 10,000 different ways, maybe I’d consider making Quebec a country. Oh yes. Absolutely. I know my values very well, even if I no longer recognized Canada.”

So, if Trudeau didn’t like how politics was going in Canada, he wanted to irrevocably break up the nation.

Meanwhile, when a group of pro-Canadian premiers give Trudeau a warning in an effort to stop a growing national unity crisis, he accuses them of threatening national unity.

Sounds legit…

Only someone who is either brutally out-of-touch, hopelessly arrogant, or actually wants to cause a unity crisis would respond in that way. And in Trudeau’s case, it looks like it’s all three of those things put together.

Trudeau only cares what the elites think, and could care less about Western Canada. He thinks he can do no wrong, so won’t back down on C-48/C-69 despite the impending danger. And when it comes to wanting a national unity crisis, the Liberals seem to view their path to re-election as holding on to most of their Ontario support while getting more votes in Quebec, and have apparently written off the West.

Therefore, a ‘unity fight’ that pits Central/Eastern Canada against Western Canada may be exactly what Trudeau and his cronies want – regardless of the devastating long-term consequences such a fight would have.

To recap: Trudeau is willing to break up Canada when doesn’t get exactly what he wants, while condemning those who try to prevent the country from being split apart and placing the blame for the consequences of his policies on others.

Amazing leadership…

He’s also counting on the establishment press not to expose his hypocrisy. That’s why it would be a real shame if you shared this article and reminded everyone you know that Trudeau wanted to break up our country.

