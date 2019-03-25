Opinion

I had this horrible dream last night that Kevin O’Leary ran for Prime Minister

The Conservative Party was looking for someone to fill in the shoes of Stephen Harper, who had just lost in a federal election to some guy from Quebec with nice hair. Can’t remember his name, which is weird because it was all that he campaigned on, but he seemed really nice.
The Conservative Party was looking for someone to fill in the shoes of Stephen Harper, who had just lost in a federal election to some guy from Quebec with nice hair. Can’t remember his name, which is weird because it was all that he campaigned on, but he seemed really nice.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Last night I had the strangest dream I have ever dreamed before! I dreamed that Kevin O’Leary ran for the Conservative Party Leadership… Thank God it wasn’t real, because that surely would have been a nightmare!

The dream took place in a time not too different than ours; in 2017, I believe. The Conservative Party was looking for someone to fill in the shoes of Stephen Harper, who had just lost in a federal election to some guy from Quebec with nice hair. I can’t remember his name, which is weird because it was all that he campaigned on, but he seemed really nice.

Anyway, this dream was weird for a number of reasons. I think this whole dream was all inspired because of all of the real world media coverage that Donald Trump was getting at the time. The United States was fresh off of one of the most frenzied and divisive presidential campaigns ever.

Donald Trump, an entrepreneur, media mogul billionaire, had just defeated lifelong politician Hillary Clinton in a presidential election that will surely be cemented in history as one of the most memorable.

With all of that happening in the real world, my subconscious must have had a really fun idea that it manifested in a dream; What if Canada had a billionaire-type figure run for political office? Hah, that’s a wacky idea.

Kevin O’Leary, the self titled “Mister Wonderful,” and probably the closest thing Canada could parallel to a Trump figure. O’Leary is himself worth plenty of pretty pennies, and has a long IMDb resume, including a last place finish on Celebrity Jeopardy!, and most notably his time spent on Dragons Den and Shark Tank, two TV shows that are based around billionaire figures making investments in startups and businesses from Canada and the United States, respectively.

If Trump was able to do it, perhaps he did it with a winning formula. O’Leary is a brash, unapologetic, balding media figure. Trump had Trump Steaks, Kevin had O’Leary’s Fine Wines. Trump had his book The Art of the Deal (one of the finest books I’ve read in my time, I must say), O’Leary had Cold Hard Truth: On Business, Money & Life. (Not as good)

O’Leary had already laid the groundwork down for him to enter into politics. O’Leary had already offered to invest $1 million in the economy of Alberta in exchange for the resignation of Premier Rachel Notley in 2016, a troll move that I’m sure he knew would give him some free air time.

He then appeared with four other prospective leadership candidates at a conference for federal Conservatives in late February 2016 where he gave a presentation titled “If I Run, This is How.” Hint hint!

So there I dramt (the past tense of dream), I dramt all night these hilarious thoughts of what an O’Leary candidacy for the Conservative Party would look like.

Well for one, O’Leary spoke no French. But fear not! He’s already bilingual. In this horrible, unimaginable nightmare I had, O’Leary stated that he was bilingual; in English and Jobs. A slick, bulletproof response, that was sure to appease the 8 million+ native French speakers in Canada. Maxime Bernier, who now runs the People’s Party of Canada, said that O’Leary was a tourist who would never be Prime Minister without learning French.

So then, Mr. O’Leary stated that he was taking French lessons, and promised Canada that he would learn French in time for the federal election. O’Leary, a then-62-year-old man who surely had plenty on his plate if he was to run a serious campaign to be leader of the Conservatives, promised to find time from his busy schedule to learn an incredibly nuanced and complicated language.

He wanted to be taken seriously! This wasn’t just some stunt by an egotistical maniac who loves the spotlight (Yes, it is), this was a real political move by a serious political candidate!

He ran on a campaign of basically nothing, insisting that he was a serious candidate that could create serious change within the conservative party.

Thankfully, the wool was not pulled over the eyes of most Canadians, as O’Leary’s campaign hopes were intense yet short lived. Although O’Leary did do quite well in the polls, he dropped out ultimately because he didn’t know any French and his vast unpopularity in Quebec. He then left the party without paying them back $500,000 and endorsed Maxime Bernier, who ultimately lost to now CPC leader Andrew Scheer.

It didn’t help that on the same day that he announced his candidacy, his former Dragon’s Den co-star Arlene Dickinson stated that O’Leary was “self-interested” and “opportunistic,” directly questioning his qualifications for the office of Prime Minister of which he was hoping to achieve.

Anyhow, thank God that was all just some horrible fever dream that would never, ever happen in real life, and thank goodness that w-
Wait, what the hell? That all actually happened? Kevin O’Leary, I’m offering you $20 for a 100% stake in my business idea, in which you never, ever do that again.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature