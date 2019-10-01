“I won’t lift a finger”: Scheer on repatriating ISIS fighters

Earlier today Conservative Party Andrew Scheer stated that he would not “lift a finger” to help repatriate Canadians who went to fight for terrorist organizations like ISIS abroad.

Scheer adds he "wouldnt lift a finger" to repatriate ISIS fighters to face possible charges in Canada. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/rx6322XIxS — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) October 1, 2019

The comments came while delivering an announcement that he would cut 25% in foreign aid spending for countries with a high developmental index.

“When it comes to terrorists and people who have fought for ISIS and horrible organizations around the world that commit grievous, horrendous crimes, I would not lift a finger to help bring them back to Canada,” said Scheer while fielding questions from reporters.

According to Public Safety Canada statistics, there are currently 190 Canadian Extremist Travellers (CETs) currently abroad. While a total of 60 have returned after fighting for a foreign terrorist entity.