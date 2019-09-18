IBM to launch 53-qubit quantum computer

The world of computers I’ll never be able to afford just got a whole lot bigger.
According to Tech Crunch, IBM will be launching the most advanced quantum computer available for external use.
The 53-qubit quantum computer will allow the company to launch larger, more reliable systems for cloud deployments for its customers.
Canadian startup could be the solution to big tech’s never-ending data hunger
It’s well known in the industry: if a service is free, you are the product.
Twitter’s new rules: ‘OK Boomer’ not OK but Trump-bashing may continue
Twitter is expanding upon its never-ceasing, ever-worsening terms of service that do nothing to protect its users from actual harm.
Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone
Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.
Republican Twitter investor may oust Jack Dorsey
Twitter should no longer be the exclusive political platform of extreme far left voices. Balance would be better reflected in the lack of intervention.
Second “Big Bang” spotted
Astronomers have spotted a supermassive black hole swallowing a galaxy, creating a hole in space over 2 million light years across.
Donald Trump Jr. slams Twitter for censoring “blue collar room” video
Twitter has censored an official video released by RNC Research, which is managed by the Republican Party in the United States.
Twitter is not to be trusted when it comes to misinformation
Twitter is working out ways to combat misinformation, but the truth is that Twitter is the last place to trust when it comes to the truth.
Woman plays violin while getting brain tumour removed
A woman who underwent brain surgery played violin throughout the operation in hopes that it would prevent them from stopping her ability to play.
Wind turbine blades mostly heading to landfills
Tens of thousands of wind turbine blades are being taken down from their towers and brought to landfills across the U.S. and Europe.
Robotic mule deer used to catch poachers in Alberta
In northwest Alberta, the numbers of mule deer are declining and wildlife officers are taking creative steps to catch poachers.
Facebook falsely accuses The Post Millennial of ‘hate speech’
Facebook has flagged The Post Millennial for hate speech … against “white women.” The claim is false, completely preposterous, and we are appealing.
James O’Keefe of Project Veritas suspended from Twitter
On Tuesday evening, Project Veritas journalist James O’Keefe was suspended by Twitter for reporting on the activities of Bernie Sanders campaign staff.
MEME POLICE: Twitter announces crackdown on memes
Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” The platform will be tackling memes.
EXCLUSIVE: Pedophiles are using Twitter to share child porn
A new investigation by The Post Millennial reveals that the distribution of child pornography is happening in plain sight on Twitter.