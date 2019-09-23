Opinion

If Trudeau really cares about his privilege, why did he treat Jody Wilson-Raybould like garbage?

Trudeau shows he feels that he’s exempt from the same rules he imposes on others and that reciting magic words will let him get away with it.
Trudeau shows he feels that he’s exempt from the same rules he imposes on others and that reciting magic words will let him get away with it.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Justin Trudeau knows all the right words.

But when it comes to actions, not so much.

He’s been talking a lot about privilege lately, in the wake of his ongoing blackface debacle.

He claims that his “privilege” gave him a huge “blindspot,” but that he later “learned.”

Yet, those words don’t seem to match with reality.

If Justin Trudeau really cared about his “privilege,” and if he had really learned anything, then he wouldn’t have treated Jody Wilson-Raybould like garbage.

Trudeau was glad to have Wilson-Raybould on board when he could use her presence as evidence of how “open,” “woke,” and “diverse” he and his government were.

But the moment it became clear she actually meant the things she said about doing politics differently (unlike Trudeau), and wouldn’t do the bidding of Trudeau’s elitist corporate friends, she was booted out.

Another way of putting it is that the moment Canada’s first Indigenous Attorney General stopped being of use to Trudeau, he not only removed her from the job, but his PMO launched an attack on her reputation, and he ended up kicking her out of the Liberal Caucus entirely.

And who did he replace her with?

Someone who just so happened to go to the same university that he did.

How’s that for an example of privilege?

Trudeau, in his position of power over the country, boots out an Indigenous woman because she won’t bend the law in favour of a corporation facing serious corruption charges, and replaces her with someone from his own elitist social circle.

What that shows is that not only has Trudeau learned absolutely nothing, but that hypocritical, arrogant elitism is simply a core aspect of who he is.

Trudeau thinks he and his cronies are above the rules, and that everyone else around him only exists to serve as part of “his journey.”

Consider that, even as he asks for forgiveness for his blackface “incidents,” the Liberals still seem to be attacking Conservatives for being “controversial,” based on their ‘war room’ campaign to dig into the pasts of others.

If Trudeau had shown forgiveness to others, perhaps he could expect it for himself. But since he doesn’t, he deserves none.

Once again, Trudeau shows he feels that he’s exempt from the same rules he imposes on others and that reciting some sort of magical combination of words will let him get away with it.

Of course, with the polls still looking pretty close, there’s no guarantee that Trudeau will end up being held accountable.

The Canadian People will soon decide.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Jody Wilson-raybould
Justin Trudeau
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature