Ilhan Omar wants to cede U.S. sovereignty, abolish ICE, and let the UN take control of the southern border

In a recent speech to a crowd in Minneapolis, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar told the crowd that the best solution to the immigration crisis would be to ask the UN to take over the southern border, claiming that the U.S. has committed human rights abuses.

“Listen, folks. We’re really losing our moral high ground,” she claimed. “It doesn’t make any sense for us to be committing these kind of human rights violations, to have these policies in the way we interact with migrants and asylum seekers if we want to continue to be the kind of country that condemns countries in Africa, in Asia or Latin American countries for its treatment of refugees and asylum seekers.”

According to Omar, “There is no good way to detain immigrants. We are treating people like criminals when they have not committed a crime.” She also recollected her trip to an ICE detention center, describing what she believes she saw horrific.

Additionally, Omar denied Trump’s assertions that the migrant caravan headed towards the U.S.-Mexico border represents an invasion.

“What we face is not an invasion,” she told the Minneapolis audience. “This is not an invasion, it’s an immigration crisis.”

Omar’s solution to the immigration crisis now appears to be to cede U.S. sovereignty to a global body politic and allow the United Nations to govern the U.S. immigration system, or, rather, not govern it and allow illegal immigrants unmitigated entry into the U.S. She cited various humanitarian reasons for her supposed solution.

“We should do what any other country does, by dealing with this situation in a serious way,” she continued. “So, we have to bring in the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees—an agency that has the expertise and the training to handle massive flows of refugees humanely.”

“We are treating people like criminals when they have not committed a crime,” she went on, referring to people illegally entering the U.S.

She also talked about the abolition of ICE (U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement), sharing the sentiments of fellow Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“We need to abolish ICE and end all inhumane deportation and detention programs,” Omar said. “We need to fight back against the criminalization of immigrants and those crossing the border. We need to create a fair and accessible path to legal status and citizenship for all undocumented people in the United States.”

We should be welcoming immigrants into our country. Instead, we are locking them in cages and infecting them.



We need immigration reform. And that begins with abolishing ICE. https://t.co/9U5q3EwFzq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 31, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez said something similar in June. During an Instagram Live stream, Ocasio-Cortez told her audience that ICE detention centers are “concentration camps.”

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are—they are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez told her audience.

“And if that doesn’t bother you … I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that we should not, that ‘never again’ means something,” she said, making a meme out of the Holocaust resolution of ‘never again’.

yeah, I'm not going to let @AOC pretend that she wasn't making an equivalence to the Holocaust. When you say, "Never Again means something" after discussing concentration camps, you've removed all doubt about what you're referring to. https://t.co/JZGkEY9tR9 — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) June 18, 2019

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it,” she concluded.

Omar, of course, came out to support her fellow Representative.

As reported by Real Clear Politics, Omar said, “There are camps and people are being concentrated. This is very simple. I don’t even know why this is a controversial thing for her to say. We have to really truthfully speak about what’s taking place.”

Many Jewish-Americans and politicians alike took great issue with the conflation.

Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this. https://t.co/NX5KPPb2Hl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 18, 2019

Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to “educate me,” I’m curious:



What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?



How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Such comments have led to Ilhan Omar being banned from entering Israel due to her apparent anti-Semitism. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t been banned, yet, but she has been reluctant to go to Israel until Omar’s ban is lifted, calling the decision to ban her “discriminatory.”

In a July op-ed for the New York Times, Omar claims that simply denouncing “Trump’s racism” is not enough and that activists must confront “racist policies.” The policies she finds “racist” all seem to be regarding the question of immigration.

“The president’s rally will be a defining moment in American history. It reminds us of the grave stakes of the coming presidential election: that this fight is not merely about policy ideas; it is a fight for the soul of our nation.“



My essay in the @NYTimes👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/fqFtTbs2X4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 25, 2019

“The only way to push back is to be unequivocal about our values. It is not enough to condemn Mr. Trump’s racism. We must affirmatively confront racist policies—whether the caging of immigrant children at the border or the banning of Muslim immigrants or the allowing of segregation in public housing,” Omar writes.

“It is not enough to condemn the corruption and self-dealing of this administration. We must support policies that unmistakably improve working people’s lives, including by strengthening collective bargaining, raising the minimum wage and pursuing a universal jobs guarantee.”