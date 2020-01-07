‘I’m not allowing this’: Yaniv vows to stop Ricky Gervais’ Vancouver show

Trans activist Jessica Yaniv is back, and we’re giving her attention yet again. After recently suing yet another immigrant-owned beauty salon for allegedly not waxing Jessica’s hairy legs, Yaniv has also publicly denounced one of the world’s most buzzing comedians: Ricky Gervais.

Gervais, who just knocked his Golden Globe hosting duties out of the park, recently announced that he would be touring North America and Europe, with stops in Toronto and Vancouver. While most Canadians with a good sense of humour are likely fans of Gervais, at least one Vancouverite felt as though the tour should have no place in her city.

“No,” tweeted Yaniv. “I’m not allowing this,” she replied to news of Gervais’ visit.

Gervais and Yaniv have a bit of a history. Last fall, Gervais caught wind of the first round of Yaniv hysteria involving Jessica, unsuccessfully, trying to sue immigrant women for not waxing her male genitals.

This prompted Gervais to poke fun at her, joking that he would dress as Yaniv for Halloween, tweeting: “I was going to dress up as something weird and creepy for my Halloween party, but I’m bucking the trend this year and I’m going as brave female activist Jessica Yaniv. This also means I don’t have to wax my big old hairy balls.”

I was going to dress up as something weird and creepy for my Halloween party, but I’m bucking the trend this year and I’m going as brave female activist Jessica Yaniv. This also means I don’t have to wax my big old hairy balls. pic.twitter.com/ldAvI0b2ot — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) October 30, 2019

This led to “backlash,” as bloggers who couldn’t take a joke became upset that Gervais would dare poke fun at a brave, beautiful woman like Yaniv. The joke, though, wasn’t off-brand for the comedian. In his 2015 Netflix comedy special Humanity, Gervais joked similarly about Caitlyn Jenner’s driving troubles.

“She became a role model for trans people everywhere–showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didn’t do a lot for women drivers.”

Despite all the faux-controversy, Gervais’ tour is expected to sell out internationally.

“Considered the most influential British comedian since Charlie Chaplin, Ricky Gervais is an award-winning stand-up comedian, with five international tours to date,” Live Nation posted in the show’s announcement.

“His live stand-up show ‘Fame’ became the fastest-selling UK stand-up show in history. Gervais can most recently be seen in the dark comedy ‘After Life,’ which he created, directs, stars in and executive produced.”

You can buy tickets to Gervais’ live shows here.