I’m sorry Liberals, Trudeau is two-faced

Earlier this week a video was posted by the CBC’s Power & Politics that highlighted politicians including Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Princess Anne, as well as Mark Rutte gossiping about American President Donald Trump.

The video in question has been viewed more than 19 million times since it was published.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day.

Throughout the video, Trudeau can be heard discussing the president’s team reacting to comments made by the president, seemingly forgetting that his own team had to deal with three cases of blackface in 24 hours during the recent Canadian election. Even that came after he and his party threw two women under the bus for standing up to the Trudeau government and demanding the rule of law be respected.

In response to the comments made by world leaders, Trump stated that Trudeau was “two-faced.”

US President @realDonaldTrump calls Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau "two-faced" at the NATO summit in London.



US President @realDonaldTrump calls Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau "two-faced" at the NATO summit in London.

Following the American response, nearly all Canadian federal opposition leaders called out the prime minister.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer accused Prime Minister Trudeau of having “poor judgment” and a “love of drama.”

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet stated that the “apparent lack of respect” for Trump “is shopping for some more troubles” with the United States.

Even the left-wing leader of the New Democrat Party Jagmeet Singh agreed with Trump that Trudeau was in fact two-faced. Noting that there was a clear difference between Trudeau in private vs Trudeau in public.

Outside of Canada, the President’s son tweeted out the following highlighting Trudeau’s willingness to put on blackface until he became a member of parliament.

As usual @realDonaldTrump is 100% right!!! Trump calls Trudeau 'two-faced' see evidence below.

The PM has stated that at the time he did not know to put on blackface was wrong. While the PM has claimed ignorance, according to the Toronto Star article, experts find it quite difficult to believe Trudeau’s claim that he didn’t know the act was wrong,

“It’s totally disingenuous,” says Rinaldo Walcott, director of the University of Toronto’s Women & Gender Studies Institute. “By 2001, when he would have been 29 years old, there would have been debates around these concerns.”

While the Liberals will likely ignore the two-faced nature of their leader, instead preferring to turn this fumble into an ad or campaign moment to fundraise off of some Canadians’ dislike of Trump, the truth is that this mistake does far more than harm Canada’s standings with our closest ally. Perhaps most worryingly, it displays the genuine two-faced nature of our now two-term prime minister to the entire world.

Whether it is the failed promises of electoral reform and limited deficits to a leadership style that focuses on dividing the nation or the shameful handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the many other times Trudeau has broken ethics rules, or perhaps the willingness to take indigenous children to court, there is a clear pattern of two-faced actions.

While Canadians have known that Prime Minister Sunny Ways will say one thing and do another, our closest ally appears to only be awakening to that reality.

As they become fully aware, we Canadians are left to deal with the repercussions, should the United States, for example, decide to reduce trade, increase tariffs, or heck just drag their heals on potentially worthwhile deals as they lose trust in Canadian leadership.

Sadly, if the Prime Minister’s first term shows us anything about the future, this may very well be just the beginning.