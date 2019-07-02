Opinion

In a world of lions, Canada is led by sheep

Everywhere we turn, Canada is getting bullied and disrespected. Nowhere is that more obvious than in how China continues escalating…
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Everywhere we turn, Canada is getting bullied and disrespected.

Nowhere is that more obvious than in how China continues escalating their aggression towards us, while our government refuses to respond with even a shred of strength or resolve.

Canada’s so-called ‘leaders’ only seem to have one strategy (if you can even call it that) for dealing with this onslaught: Beg for more meetings, be nice, never push back, never stand up for ourselves, and just hope that the big bad meanies will decide to use compassion and kindness after a while.

Of course, that strategy is failing miserably, and only encourages more aggression.

The more we look at it, the more we can see the core problem: in a world of lions, Canada is led by sheep.

Most Canadians, at least in our own lives, know that when someone treats you like garbage you have to stand up for yourself. Otherwise, everyone else will see that you can be mistreated. It’s really a common-sense thing that most people apply on a day-to-day basis.

Unfortunately, our leaders are totally bereft of common-sense.

Instead, they act like they’re running a student union at a left-wing university, somehow thinking that every problem can be solved with the right combo of words, and a perfectly calibrated level of ‘wokeness.’

Turns out that doesn’t work in the real world.

Sure, Canada’s leaders may think that pre-emptively giving in and being nice is the way to handle things, but if the countries we’re dealing with are willing to use aggression and we aren’t, then Canada is put at an immediate and substantial disadvantage.

This isn’t about whether we like or even respect other world leaders as individuals, it’s about recognizing that other countries are exhibiting a level of toughness that we simply don’t see here at home among those in charge.

Our leaders appear blind to the fact that Canada has substantial potential power, whether it’s from our productive workforce, our gigantic amount of natural resources, our advanced level of technology, our immense landmass, and the residual respect that remains from our long commitment to our national values of defending freedom.

We have a GDP comparable to Russia, we have the world’s most powerful nation as our close ally, and we have the resources the world desperately wants and needs. Other countries need us far more than we need them.

Yet, because of the lack of patriotism, and lack of strength exhibited in our leaders (a lack particularly evident among the Trudeau Liberals), we are squandering all of our advantages, and negotiating from a position of weakness.

In fact, we aren’t really negotiating at all, since we apparently can’t even get our phone calls returned by the Chinese.

People will look back on this era and wonder how a nation with so much potential power and influence managed to become so weak and disrespected, and unless we find some backbone soon, the consequences of our pathetic leadership will reverberate for years and even decades to come.

