Opinion

Why Trump didn’t incite violence

Criticizing Ilhan Omar’s words or actions is not inciting violence.
Criticizing Ilhan Omar’s words or actions is not inciting violence.
Christopher Lindsay Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has outraged Republicans with her comments about 9/11.

Speaking at an event for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, she referred to the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans as “some people did something.” For Omar, it is politically incorrect to tell a Muslim audience that Islamic jihadists are responsible for the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history.

Omar is wrong not to name those responsible. All terrorists should be identified by their ideology and condemned, no matter their religion or race.

Consider the recent terrorist attack by a white supremacist on two mosques in New Zealand. If a white Republican referred to the deaths of 50 innocent Muslims as “some person did something” how would people react?

Democrats would be outraged, and rightly so. Just as white people should condemn white supremacists, so should Muslims condemn Islamic jihadists.

Omar’s statement that “some people did something” is offensive because it makes no mention of the loss of life on 9/11. Not only did she fail to identify the “some people”, she also didn’t acknowledge the “something” that they did.

She can make things right by doing two things:

First, she should apologize to the families of the victims for what she said. Second, she should declare the truth: Islamic terrorists are responsible for 9/11.

But Omar has not apologized, and she blames terrorism on U.S. government “involvement in other people’s affairs.”

The U.S. government should not be blamed for the actions of Islamic terrorists. Although Omar is correct that terrorism can be a “reaction” to U.S. military involvement in other countries, the terrorists alone are responsible for killing innocent people.

Democrats should be joining Republicans in condemning Omar. Instead, they are condemning Donald Trump for criticizing her. After Trump tweeted a video that included Omar’s speech and news footage of the hijacked planes crashing into the Twin Towers, Democrats are accusing him of inciting violence.

Beto O’Rourke tweeted, “The president’s actions are an incitement to violence against Rep. Omar and Muslim Americans across the country.” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted, “The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion.  It’s disgusting.  It’s shameful.”

On the contrary, what is “shameful” and “disgusting” are the Democrats’ two tweets. O’Rourke is a former Congressman, and Warren is a Senator. As legislators, they should understand the legal meaning of inciting violence.

In a 1969 ruling, the Supreme Court said the government can restrict or punish speech “where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action…” The word incite is legally defined as “to instigate, persuade, or move another to commit a crime.” If you incite violence, you are calling upon a person (or persons) to kill or injure someone.

Trump’s criticism of Omar—no matter how blunt or boldly stated—is not inciting violence. His tweet did not call upon anyone to break the law—to kill or injure Omar. Yet that is precisely what O’Rourke and Warren have accused Trump of. They either don’t understand what inciting violence means, or they are willfully deceiving Americans.

The latter seems more likely. O’Rourke and Warren have falsely accused the President of inciting violence because they want to blame him for death threats made against Omar. However, Trump is not responsible for the threats. The only persons responsible are those who want to harm her.

When it comes to free speech, the Democrats have a double standard. They believe in free speech if anyone criticizes Trump (even though it might inspire someone to assassinate him), but they don’t want Trump to criticize Omar because someone else might threaten her.

Conflating criticism of a politician with inciting violence is illogical. There are countless Democrats who have harshly criticized Trump. Others have publicly expressed hatred and contempt for him. Are they guilty of inciting violence against the President? No, of course not!  They have simply exercised their First Amendment right to free speech.

Omar exercised her right to free speech when she commented on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And now everyone else (including the President) has the right to respond to what she said. No politician should be immune from criticism.

Opinion
Donald Trump
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature