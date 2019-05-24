Canadian News

Indigenous coach Craig Berube silences critics, irrespective of finals’ outcome

The St. Louis Blues are underdogs worthy of our support.
The St. Louis Blues are underdogs worthy of our support.
Travis Gladue-Beauregard Montreal, QC
4 mins read

The 2018-19 NHL season has had its fair share of surprises this year – more so than usual, it seems – which some have painted as an anomaly for the league. Some uncharacteristic things were a return to high scoring games, non-stingy goal tending and defensive lapses after defensive lapses.

Some may attribute this to the league’s transition to smaller goal tending pads, a renewed emphasis on speed, or perhaps even an evolution of the game itself with skill taking precedence over size and toughness. Regardless, it’s been an entertaining season for many. Fans have enjoyed the back-and-forth, high octane play this season, though the same cannot be said for the coaching staff and team management.

From Tampa Bay’s historic regular season – and their historically lousy playoff – to Carolina’s Conference Final showing, fans have not been disappointed by the way the season has transpired – unless you’re a Canadiens fan disgruntled by another playoff snub, or if you support the Maple Leafs, a team cursed by one first round exit after another. Ditto if you’re a Flames or Lightning fan. Those respective First Rounds were painful to watch!

Though Canadian teams can add yet another year to their infamous Stanley Cup drought, which now stands at 26-years, a reason for rejoice remains, and here’s why: the St. Louis Blues are an underdog worthy of our support.

Let’s recognize a good hockey team playing some damn good playoff hockey, mimicking that of the Flames Cinderella playoff run in 2003-04, but, whose greatness can be measured after Albertan Craig Berube took over head coaching duties for the team.

Berube became head coach of the Blues on Nov. 19, 2018. Berube than led the club to a 38-19-6 record and a third-place finish in the central division.

From Jan. 1 to the end of the regular season, the Blues went 30-10-5, accumulating the most points among all other teams in that span.

Berube guided the Blues to become just the seventh team since 1967-68 to earn a postseason berth after being last in the NHL standings at any point after New Year’s Day. Berube coached the Blues through a franchise-record 11-game win streak from Jan. 23 to Feb. 19 and a 12-1-1 mark in February, which tied a franchise mark for wins in a calendar month.

Now, after beating a top offence in the Winnipeg Jets, trampling over the top-heavy Dallas Stars, and the shockingly good, yet ageing San Jose Sharks, the Blues found themselves competing for Lord Stanley’s mug for the first time in 49-years! Against a perennial cup contender in Boston, the Blues have their work cut out for them, but with a rejuvenated team under Berube, it’s not as daunting of a task as some may think it to be.

Up for Coach of the year while silencing the Critics

As a former head coach to the Philadelphia Flyers, Berube, a first-time Jack Adams finalist, could become the fifth coach in Blues history to take home the trophy (among the likes of Ken Hitchcock, Joel Quenneville, Brian Sutter, Red Berenson), and as an interim coach nonetheless.

Members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association submitted ballots for the Jack Adams Award after the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The award winner will be announced Wednesday, June 19, during the 2019 NHL Awards in Vegas.

As a Cree man from Calahoo Alberta, his tenure with the Flyers spanned as both a coach and as a player. While his career as an enforcer for five NHL teams saw him amass a respectable 61 goals and 98 assists over 1054 NHL games, his toughness saw him earn a whopping 3154 penalty minutes, speaking volumes to his tenacity as both a player and as a leader on and off the ice. However, critics argued he couldn’t get enough offence out of his team, he wore down his goalie, and didn’t adjust to today’s NHL.

Those critics have since been silenced and shall remain so, irrespective of the result in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Berube Joins the ranks of Ted Nolan, another Indigenous coach, and with hockey’s next generation of Indigenous players coming into the NHL it appears barriers are breaking for players and coaches

It appears at this time coach Berube’s winning serum is working well with the St Louis Blues who will now be facing the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup finals.

The Bruins last won the Cup in 2011. Among the six Stanley Cups in their 95-year history. But it seems the most memorable Stanley cup win was over the Blues in what is now historically immortalized by Bobby Orr’s celebratory dive past the St. Louis net after his overtime goal sealed the championship.

But, perhaps, it is due time for St. Louis to repay the favour and immortalize their comfortable victory as one of the NHL’s greatest Cinderella stories.

Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals commences Monday, May 27 at 8 pm, as the Blues pay a visit to TD Garden. The game will air on NBC, NBC, SN, CBC, and TVA Sports.

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected