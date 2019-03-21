Indigenous women excluded from Liberal budget

According to the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) the 2019 Liberal budget “fails Indigenous women.”

NWAC President Francyne Joe claims that the budget doesn’t take into account First Nations women organizations and their efforts.

“Nowhere in this budget do we see a culturally relevant, gender-based line item. This is all very blanketed budget items that overlook Indigenous women,” claimed Francyne Joe.

According to Joe, the federal government has ignored the issues they have raised and their involvement in national politics. An accord signed by

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett that was signed in February names the NWAC as a participant in national decision making.

The group claims that it has been shorthanded by the federal government and that their concerns have not been listened to during consultations.