Iowa government official fired after showing his love for 2Pac in mass email

Jerry Foxhoven, Director of Iowa‘s Department of Human Services, was fired after he sent an email to 4,300 employees appreciating the rapper “2Pac.”

According to the Associated Press, Foxhoven was an avid fan of the late Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

The internet’s reaction to this has also been a perplexed one. Even Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted in support of Foxhoven.

This is deeply messed up. 2Pac is awesome and expressing one’s humanity should be a good thing. https://t.co/2HWVNwYi6Q — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 18, 2019

“As the governor has said, a lot of factors contributed to the resignation of Jerry Foxhoven and now Gov. Reynolds is looking forward to taking DHS in a new direction,” a spokesperson for Gov. Kim Reynolds said, as quoted by Complex.

Foxhoven was fired after he sent a mass email to his employees about 2Pac’s then-upcoming birthday anniversary. The email included a photo of 2Pac smiling with the quote “Pay no mind to those who talk behind your back, it simply means that you are 2 steps ahead.”

He hosted weekly “Tupac Fridays” to play his music in the office. He sent lyrics to his employees and celebrated his own 65th birthday with 2Pac-themed cookies. Some cookies were decorated with the words “Thug Life.”

66 year old Jerry also has 2pac memes: pic.twitter.com/Euo452EO7J — Tim Mak (@timkmak) July 17, 2019

Foxhoven, however, says he personally doubts his public 2Pac appreciation was the reason he was fired. He believes the department wanted to “move in a different direction.”

It was discovered that he sent around 350 pages worth of emails to employees showing his appreciation for 2Pac. The employees also enjoyed the emails, sending him words of praise.

“I love your 2pac messages … and the fact that you still send them (despite the haters) makes me appreciate them even more,” employee Lisa Bender wrote.

Just like the mystery of 2Pac’s death, the real reason for the Foxhoven’s dismissal is unknown.