Opinion

Is Andrew Scheer the antidote to Trudeau’s poisonous personality?

Perhaps it’s time to return to our roots, and make politics in Canada boring again. And what better candidate can accomplish this than CPC leader Andrew Scheer.
Perhaps it’s time to return to our roots, and make politics in Canada boring again. And what better candidate can accomplish this than CPC leader Andrew Scheer.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Election season is right around the corner, and Canadians are going to have to make an important decision.

With their vote, they will back the person they believe best represents their views, and who they believe will serve the nation best.

As of now, it appears to be a two-horse race, with current PM Justin Trudeau and CPC Leader Andrew Scheer neck and neck with one another in the polls, each of them are doing their best to pull away as the race inches closer to the October finish line. Though Scheer is currently ahead by a decent chunk, there is still plenty of time for Canadians to make up their minds.

One of the major shifts in political discourse happened in 1960, when John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon participated in the world’s first televised presidential debate.

A sweaty, blotchy Richard Nixon faced off against a young, tanned and healthy JFK in the debate that changed the world.

TV viewers thought Kennedy won the debate easily. Radio listeners mostly called it a draw, but there weren’t nearly as many of them.

Since that debate, public persona became just as important as policy. Cult of Personality-type figures continued to pop up, with a strong personality being a major advantage for politicians during campaign season.

Our neighbours to the south are dealing with back-to-back larger-than-life politicians, with eight media-heavy years of Obama being followed by billionaire businessman and longtime TV persona Donald Trump’s presidency. And Trump is a man who has utilized media like no other President before him, especially on Twitter

The theatrics of American Politics had been avoided entirely by nearly every Prime Minister whose last name wasn’t Trudeau. “Exciting” isn’t exactly the word one would use to describe Stephen Harper, Paul Martin, or Brian Mulroney. Besides PM Jean Chretien, who had some pizzazz to him, Canadian Prime Ministers tended to be on the boring side, and as we’re learning now, that was a good thing.

Our current young, hip prime minister has a strong persona, branding himself as the social justice prime minister. He’s tall, handsome, and he’s not afraid to virtue signal.

During Trudeau’s time in office, Canadians have watched his personality unfold. Trudeau tried being an honest, transparent PM, yet ended up being one who pulls the strings to help out his rich friends, while unapologetically pandering to his far-left base.

Perhaps it’s time to return to our roots, and make politics in Canada boring again. And what better candidate can accomplish this than CPC leader Andrew Scheer? Scheer, the father of five from Saskatchewan, may be the perfect antidote to Trudeau’s poisonous personality.

Andrew Scheer is milquetoast.

His policies are uninspired. For many on the right, he’s not conservative enough. Mainstream media outlets are encouraging the Liberal Party’s idea that Scheer is aligned with far-right ethno-nationalists like Faith Goldy.

The fact of the matter is, Andrew Scheer is not an “alt-right adjacent.”

He is an incredibly tamed conservative, and his political existence is not a threat to anyone.

The Conservative Party had a candidate run for its leadership who was far from boring in Maxime Bernier. Scheer narrowly beat out Bernier, who has since gone on to start the People’s Party of Canada.

Bernier represented a lot of what Scheer did not in terms of personality. He was slick, charming, had bold policies that were not typical for a Canadian politician, and although he came very close to winning, Canadian conservatives opted for the more subdued candidate.

It feels like our nation’s collective heart rate has skyrocketed, and perhaps the best solution for such a problem is to elect someone who can slow the pulse of the nation down.

Canada voted for someone who claimed transparency would be a cornerstone of their government. With that promise being long broken, we now look towards the future.

We tried a young and hip politician. It hasn’t worked out well. It’s time to switch out from young and hip, and try out young and square.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature