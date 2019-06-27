American News

Is Andrew Yang the left’s Donald Trump, or something more special?

Yang’s use of his Social Media savvy to promote himself certainly recalls Trump. Unlike other candidates who churn out manufactured posts which clearly came from some poor, underpaid staffer, Yang interacts directly with his supporters.
Yang’s use of his Social Media savvy to promote himself certainly recalls Trump. Unlike other candidates who churn out manufactured posts which clearly came from some poor, underpaid staffer, Yang interacts directly with his supporters.
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Armed with a platform unlike any other candidate that has ever set foot on a nationally-broadcasted stage, well-versed in geoengineering, automation, and even political heritability, Yang is utterly unconcerned with either political establishment and their prescribed talking points. And shame on anyone who forgets that it was nothing less than that which propelled Donald Trump to the presidency.

While the media mafioso would prefer to pretend it was radicalization, as though swaths of white supremacists crawling form the sewers to cast their ballot for a like-minded candidate to represent their nefarious agenda at the White House, the reality is far less devilish. Joe and Jane America weren’t noxious racists, they were seeking to “drain the swamp.” They weren’t gasping in delight over thoughts of suffocating children at the border, they were hoping their voices would be heard in Washington. Both the Republicans and Democrats had anti-party firebrands in their 2012 lineups, with Bernie Sanders being the obvious representative from the other side. Sanders’ nomination was tossed out for the very pro-establishment Hillary Clinton only through the superdelegates system. Both Trump and Sanders appealed to the otherwise forgotten: Hard-working, barely getting by, marginalized by the establishment, anti-elitists.

The problem with them both? There were still significant swaths of the population they ostracized, and who absolutely hated them. Both candidates happily cut their losses and sought to gain stronger support in one demographic by dismissing another, often with great theatrics attached.

While Sanders is also running on the Democratic ticket this year, Yang is changing the dynamic entirely. His anti-establishment insolence is strengthened by his lack of interest in identity politics, his incredible breadth of knowledge, and his focus on policies aimed at a new generation of voter with a new generation of problem.

In other words: He might just be unstoppable.

Just some of Yang’s policies, available on his website.

The policy which got Yang noticed was his Freedom Dividend, a Universal Basic Income scheme which seeks to provide $1,000 per month to every American over the age of 18 regardless of their work status or income. This, Yang developed in response to increasing automation – the elimination of human-staffed jobs by technological advancements – and ineffective welfare programs. The Dividend would be an option to replace all other welfare programs — meaning an individual on any other income or social assistance would have to choose between their current program, or the Dividend. Yang purports that this would see permanent growth in the economy equal to 12.56-13% per year.

Yang recently promoted himself on Twitter through a contest – A mini “Freedom Dividend,” $1,000 per month to a Twitter user who followed him and retweeted his contest announcement by July 4th. A candidate for the new generation indeed.

And his use of his Social Media savvy to promote himself certainly recalls Trump. Unlike other candidates who churn out manufactured posts which clearly came from some poor, underpaid staffer, Yang interacts directly with his supporters. He live-tweeted through the 1st Democratic debates, making quick quips about “the Russians” when the moderators began having technical difficulties, and even exposing an embarrassing offer candidates are given to be provided with a stool to make them seem taller.

And what of his supporters? The red-capped, MAGA-screaming Trumpites propelled The Don into power, and they did so with a populist reverberation that closer recalled a rock concert. Yang’s supporters, who lovingly call themselves the #YangGang adorn themselves in blue hats embroidered with the word MATH, which Yang’s site explains comes from their celebration of numbers and facts.

In a recently published interview with Super Tutor TV, an educational channel on YouTube which helps students with college preparation, Yang also explained it was an acronym which could mean Make America Think Harder, but some of his supporters on Reddit also proposed Make American Truly Happy. When the hats launched in March, they sold out in less than 30 minutes.

Tonight, thanks to his massively successful fundraising efforts, Yang takes the primary debate stage alongside Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden. His Twitter snark and casual diner chit-chat, mediums where he excels, are being put to the test in front of an audience of millions, against seasoned establishment politicians who absolutely know he is a threat.

Why? Because Andrew Yang represents something of an über-candidate. There is nothing he is definitively not because there is nothing he needs to be but who he wants to be at this moment.

And that is a beautiful thing.

Even if it is just for this moment.

American News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls