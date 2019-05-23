American News

Is Chicago OK? Is Chicago alt-right?

The City by the Lake is OK-sign sensitive. That appears to be true. So when a Chicago high school noticed that their yearbooks were riddled with teens making the OK gesture, the only solution was to replace every single yearbook, no matter the cost. That cost ended up being $53,000.
The City by the Lake is OK-sign sensitive. That appears to be true. So when a Chicago high school noticed that their yearbooks were riddled with teens making the OK gesture, the only solution was to replace every single yearbook, no matter the cost. That cost ended up being $53,000.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

How did it come to this? For the second time in only a few weeks, an OK gesture, a symbol as old as salt, has led to a moronic cultural panic in the great city of Chicago.

On May 8th, the internet collectively lost their cool, thanks to just one fan’s hand gesture on a nationally broadcasted baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins. As the camera cut to reporter Doug Glanville, a man behind Glanville flashed the notorious OK hand signal, a gesture that has been the centrepiece to a non-sense debate about whether or not the gesture is far right.

Some viewers instantly related the gesture to the one made by the New Zealand Mosque shooter, who flashed the symbol at his first court hearing. Others, myself included, felt a phantom punch to the arm.

Since the 1980s, the OK gesture has been a key part of a schoolyard-type game, the circle game. To play, the person makes the OK gesture below their waistline and attempts to trick their friend into looking at it. If the person looks at the gesture, the person making the sign is allowed to punch the opponent’s arm. The game became popular with my generation after a Malcolm in the Middle episode featuring the game became popular.

The Cubs then permanently banned the fan from the stadium. Glanville himself played the victim. He opined an article for the New York Times, with one basic sentiment: “Ambiguity has always been a friend to racism.”

“Because I am a person of colour, the fan’s gesture suggested its sinister meaning.” Despite this, the man who was behind Glanville is technically allowed to punch all of us in the arm.

From my perspective, it was unwise for the Cubs to ban a fan from attending the game. The last time the Cubs barred someone from their events, they didn’t win a World Series for 71 years. (Though admittedly, the Curse of the Billy Goat is a lot catchier than the Curse of the Circle Game.)

The City by the Lake is OK-sign sensitive. That appears to be true. So when a Chicago high school noticed that their yearbooks were riddled with teens making the OK gesture, the only solution was to replace every single yearbook, no matter the cost. That cost ended up being $53,000.

Administrators saw 18 photos of students and staff of “various races, ethnicities, genders, and grades” making the white nationalist gesture, and immediately knew they had to pull the plug on the distribution of such hate.

Superintendent Joyless–Ehr, Joylynn Pruitt-Adams said that while the seemingly innocuous gesture could be interpreted as students playing what is known as the circle game, the upside down OK hand sign has also become associated with white nationalism and the far-right. (gasp)

“I want to be clear that we are not making any presumptions about students’ intent in using the gesture,” Pruitt-Adams wrote. “Regardless of intent, however, there is a real and negative impact. Many students, not only our students of color, experience this gesture as a symbol of white supremacy. Potentially subjecting our students to this trauma is simply not acceptable.”

I now unironically believe that, had the students flipped the bird to the cameras instead, administration at the Oak Park and River Forest High School could have saved $53,000 dollars, as even that gesture is less offensive than the horrid OK sign nowadays.

There is a resistance going on, though. Some refuse to let the symbol be appropriated by trolls from the depths of 4chan, including myself. And English comedian Stephen Fry.

For all of my white friends who ever use the OK emoji set to their skin tone, I say this: Enjoy it while it lasts! If I had $54,000, I’d bet that the fine people who design emojis are having some real conversation as to whether or not they should make the emoji colour-neutral (yellow) OR just remove the white skin tones altogether.

We’ve already seen emoji-makers go back and change the gun emoji to a water gun, so is it out of the question that they would update a controversial symbol that some are linking to the spectre of white supremacy? We’re going to have to wait and see, but the fact that this is even a debate really illustrates just how far deeply into lunacy we’ve delved.

American News
News
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls