Islamist extremist group suspected of carrying out Sri Lanka attacks

The deadliest attack to occur in Sri Lanka since the nations bitter civil war may have been carried out by an Islamist extremist group.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, India’s security forces notified Sri Lanka of the likelihood attacks would be carried out against churches by National Thowheeth Jama’ath’s (NTJ).

NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues.

Following this letter, Sri Lankan police chief, Pujuth Jayasundara, sent out a notice dated April 11, to his police officers, in which sets out a nation-wide alert, due to the possibility that suicide bombers planned to blow up ‘prominent churches.’

It is important to point out that the police have not commented on these reports, nor have they confirmed that NTJ were actively involved.

These reports are extremely interesting as Sri Lanka’s Muslim population has historically been peaceful, especially in comparison to parts of the Hindu population, which actively took part in country’s civil war by joining the notorious Tamil Tigers.

What do you think about the level of damage that occurred here and the potentially minimal measures taken by Sri Lankan authorities?

Join the conversation by commenting below!