World News

BREAKING: Italy to be placed on FULL LOCKDOWN due to coronavirus pandemic

Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, will be put on a full lockdown.
Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, will be put on a full lockdown.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
1 mins read

Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases in Europe, will be put on a full lockdown.

The country will on the lockdown as they attempt to contain the virus, which has now killed nearly 500 and infected over 9,000 citizens.

The lockdown will place roughly sixty million people in a quarantine with "strict measures," which had already started to be rolled out in the north of the country.

Unrest in the country has caused civil strife for leaders and citizens alike. On Monday, inmates in an Northern Italian prison overran their subjective prisons.

Riots took place in 22 prisons after those prisons but a ban on visitations in a last-ditch move to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Multiple inmates died in those riots.  

World News
Coronavirus
Italy
Wuhan
Related Posts Recommendation
London man becomes second person EVER to be cured of HIV

London man becomes second person EVER to be cured of HIV

A second person was cured of HIV following a stem cell transplant treatment. No infection was found 30 months after he stopped his traditional treatment

PANDEMIC: Coronavirus officially called pandemic by WHO

PANDEMIC: Coronavirus officially called pandemic by WHO

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'

One instance where this contrast can be seen is when looking at the difference in approach between Canada and Israel.

Most Read World News

1.

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'

One instance where this contrast can be seen is when looking at the difference in approach between Canada and Israel.

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'
2.

PANDEMIC: Coronavirus officially called pandemic by WHO

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic.

PANDEMIC: Coronavirus officially called pandemic by WHO
3.

London man becomes second person EVER to be cured of HIV

A second person was cured of HIV following a stem cell transplant treatment. No infection was found 30 months after he stopped his traditional treatment

London man becomes second person EVER to be cured of HIV
4.

BREAKING: Italy to be placed on FULL LOCKDOWN due to coronavirus pandemic

Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, will be put on a full lockdown.

BREAKING: Italy to be placed on FULL LOCKDOWN due to coronavirus pandemic