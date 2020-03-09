Italy, Europe's sixth largest country by population that also holds the title of most coronavirus cases in Europe, will be put on a full lockdown.

The country will on the lockdown as they attempt to contain the virus, which has now killed nearly 500 and infected over 9,000 citizens.

Leaked Footage 🔥 : #coronavirus Chaos in Italy Jailbreak Footage in Foggia, Italy, 6 inmates were killed in prison, guards taken hostage and prisoners escaping,



There were also uprisings in Salerno, Naples and Milan among other prisons pic.twitter.com/G1ebHFlm0P — World Updates (@Rntk____) March 9, 2020

The lockdown will place roughly sixty million people in a quarantine with "strict measures," which had already started to be rolled out in the north of the country.

Unrest in the country has caused civil strife for leaders and citizens alike. On Monday, inmates in an Northern Italian prison overran their subjective prisons.

Riots took place in 22 prisons after those prisons but a ban on visitations in a last-ditch move to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Multiple inmates died in those riots.