It’s not just you—Facebook is down

Tens of thousands of tweets have flooded in, as it appears Facebook and Instagram—both owned by the Facebook Group—are experiencing vast technical difficulties, loading slowly for many users across the world.

Instagram published a response via Twitter that the tech giant is “aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” and promising to “get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

WhatsApp is also reportedly experiencing issues.

See if your area is experiencing an outage on the maps below:

For a full, interactive outage map, click here.