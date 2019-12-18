‘IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE’ signs called ‘atrocious’ by Scottish politicians

The city of Perth, Scotland was terrorized by what some are calling “unacceptable” and “racist” propaganda posters stuck onto lampposts and drainpipes this past weekend.

The signs, which read, “It’s okay to be white,” were called “atrocious” by Member of Scottish Parliament (SMP) John Swinney, who said the stickers “had no place in Perth or any other part of our country.”

Regional authorities are investigating the matter.

Perth Against Racism, a local civil rights group, said the appearance of the “It’s okay to be white” signs made the community feel “unsafe.”

“It’s sickening and disgusting to know that people think like this,” said one member to the group, who went on to say that she was worried for the safety of her non-white daughter.

“Although no complaint has been made to police regarding these posters, they have been brought to our attention and officers are currently looking into the matter,” Scotland Police told the BBC.

This is not the first time that these signs have whipped on hysteria from those who claim to be anti-racist activists. The posters, which frequently spark outrage, have their roots in infamous online imageboard 4chan. According to KnowYourMeme, the slogan was originally launched as a “proof of concept” to demonstrate that signs with the phrase posted in public places would be accused of promoting racism and white supremacy.

Since October 2017, 4chan users began promoting the idea of posting the slogan in public places as a “proof of concept” that a “harmless message” would cause a “massive media shitstorm.” That idea has since proven incredibly effective.

What the slogan inadvertently shows is a type of anti-white racism, as some have posted that they white “NOT” between the first two words, while others tear down the signs altogether.