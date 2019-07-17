Opinion

It’s time to disconnect Canada’s economy from communist China

Canada does not need more trade with China, especially when the cost of that trade is submitting ourselves to a ruthless authoritarian nation that doesn’t share our values or our commitment to freedom.
Canada does not need more trade with China, especially when the cost of that trade is submitting ourselves to a ruthless authoritarian nation that doesn’t share our values or our commitment to freedom.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
3 mins read

On Twitter, respected journalist Terry Glavin—who has probably done more than almost any other Canadian when it comes to speaking the truth about Communist China—shared a link to an article about an opinion piece written by former Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen in The Guardian:

“‘The people of Hong Kong want more democracy. They will have to win it for themselves. But Europe cannot continue turning the other cheek for the sake of stability & Chinese cash, while people seek the rights that we insist on for ourselves.’ Ditto Canada.”

In the article, Rasmussen says something that could just as easily have been said to Canada’s “leaders”:

To date, Europe has been erratic in its dealings with China. Several states have been eager to jump into bed with Beijing and auction off our democratic values for the promise of a boost in investment. They have turned a blind eye to Beijing’s human rights abuses at home and bellicosity in its neighbourhood. Meanwhile, other states see China’s continued authoritarian drift but shrink in the face of its global bullying.

Here in Canada, we’ve seen that same erratic behaviour in our own elitist political class. The Trudeau government attacked the Harper Conservatives for being too ‘antagonistic’ towards China, and pushed for a “free trade” deal with the Communist State as Trudeau expressed admiration for China’s “basic dictatorship.”

That approach failed miserably, and our relations with China are worse than ever.

The Conservatives under Andrew Scheer have offered some constructive ideas, such as banning Huawei and pulling Canadian funding from the China-controlled Asian Infrastructure Bank.

However, the Conservatives sometimes seem unsure of whether they want a tougher approach to China, or whether they want more trade with China. They have simultaneously criticized Trudeau’s weakness towards China (a justified critique), while also saying Canada needs to be able to sell more to China.

Of course, you can’t get both of those things at the same time. If we take a tougher, Canadian-values based approach towards China, then we will have to distance ourselves from them economically and seek alternative markets.

By contrast, if we want to sell more products to China, then we will have to abandon our values and give in to China’s demands. After all, if even the US is having trouble getting China’s leaders to drop the Communist State’s mercantilist policies, why would Canada be able to extract concessions—especially when our phone calls aren’t even being answered by China?

So, we have a choice to make: Surrender our values to sell more stuff to China, or begin decoupling our economy from China and stand up for what we believe in.

Decoupling doesn’t mean a total ban on trade with China. It simply means that we refuse to concede on our values, that we consider imposing tariffs on certain Chinese products, and that we put limits on foreign investment from the Communist State. The fact is, while many elites try to act as if our trade with China is “essential” to our economy, Canada exported about CAD $24 billion worth of products to China in 2017. That’s about the size of a yearly federal budget deficit, meaning it’s an important, but not existentially important part of our economy.

For example, even if we lost all our exports to China (highly unlikely even under the most severe decoupling scenario), a combination of federal support for farmers and others, combined with investment in homegrown economic production (such as a badly needed military buildup), would be able to offset most negative impacts.

Additionally, we must consider that there are incredible export opportunities to pursue in places like India and Africa, where large, young populations are expected to see large-scale economic growth for decades to come.

Also, all the talk about the ‘potential’ of economic growth in China often ignores the fact that much of their economic growth may be exaggerated by Communist officials, and that China is going to fall into a Japan-style demographic trap, without having achieved Japan-level GDP per capita numbers.

Canada does not need more trade with China, especially when the cost of that trade is submitting ourselves to a ruthless authoritarian nation that doesn’t share our values or our commitment to freedom.

If we want to stand up for what we believe in as Canadians, we must decouple our economy from China.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
Canada
China
Economy
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature