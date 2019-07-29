Culture

It’s time we renovated 24 Sussex Drive

This project must not be interpreted as a confrontation between Conservatives or Liberals. Due to its profound significance, 24 Sussex should be seen as a national duty above any adherence to a specific side of the aisle.
This project must not be interpreted as a confrontation between Conservatives or Liberals. Due to its profound significance, 24 Sussex should be seen as a national duty above any adherence to a specific side of the aisle.
Anthony Daoud Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A recently published article by the CBC paints an alarming picture of 24 Sussex Drive, better known as the official residence of Canada’s Prime Minister.

Originally built in 1867 by Joseph Merill Currier, an affluent American businessman, it has since transitioned owners until it reached its most recent purpose.

The manor was purchased by Canada’s federal government in 1950 to be used as the functioning home for our prime ministers during the course of their respective tenures.

Beginning in 1986, however, the National Capital Commission has been responsible for the building’s management.

Desperately in need of renovations

Sadly, the estate is currently vacant as Prime Minister Trudeau was the first to opt against living in the home, but for valid reasons.

According to the NCC, there is a critical need for immediate renovations. Millions of dollars are required to upgrade the security, the pool house, and ground maintenance alone.

Engineers who’ve examined the building have even confirmed that there remain traces of asbestos. Cumulatively the project could cost as much as $100 million, an amount many would consider a waste.

The home, which sits water-front, has attracted a circus of political debate amongst partisans in the House of Commons. Prime Minister Trudeau understandably chose to live elsewhere but added that investing even a slight amount of taxpayer money into the project is politically unwise.

Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives have pointed fingers to the Prime Minister claiming his administration has acted irresponsibly with the property and created an even bigger debacle.

But above the routine bickering in Parliament is a national duty to preserve and ensure future Prime Ministers can make 24 Sussex their home.

This project must not be interpreted as a confrontation between Conservatives or Liberals. Due to its profound significance, 24 Sussex should be seen as a national duty above any adherence to a specific side of the aisle.

Presidential palaces and the national facade

Nearly every state has an official residence for its leader. The United States has the White House and in the UK 10 Downing Street is used for a similar purpose. Whereas in France, President Emmanuel Macron inhabits the luxurious Palace Élysée, and the Italian presidents also have numerous official estates.

More than simply a place to live, these buildings portray beauty, history, culture, and patriotism they are, in essence, the national facade.

Take the White House for instance. The ionic columns are elements of the building’s neoclassical architectural design. This, of course, is an ode not only to aesthetic grandeur, but it also touches upon America’s destiny “to continue the work assigned to Greece and Rome but to accomplish a greater work than was assigned to either”, as Orestes Brownson writes in his book The American Republic.

Additionally, each president has played a unique but equally influential role in metaphysically uplifting the White House to its contemporary stature.

Certain past presidents even oversaw necessary renovations to the White House, never once hesitating to upkeep the nation’s political hearth no matter the cost.

Canadians can do the same with 24 Sussex and in doing so, revive its legacy.

A peculiar history

Canada’s history spans centuries and is truly deserving of more attention. 24 Sussex Drive is not merely a conglomerate of stones and tiles, but rather a building with heavy significance to our nation’s history.

It was constructed in the “Gothic Revival” style, indicating Canada’s British heritage. Secondly, the estate’s proximity to Rideau Cottage, the Monarchy’s and Governor General’s official residence in Canada, pays tribute to our continued dedication and loyalty to our head of state, the British Crown.

Even the story of 24 Sussex’s first owner is remarkably Canadian. Joseph Currie was an American from Vermont who found success in Canada through his involvement in the lumber trade. He built the mansion as a wedding gift to his third wife, Hannah.

Mr. Currie’s story is like many other immigrants who have found, and continue to find great amounts of opportunity in Canada, which is a testament to our country’s enormous potential.

Foreign Affairs

As I have previously argued in a former article, Canada needs to increase its dominance in the sphere of international affairs.

We boast vast resources and possess the ethos of global leadership. Throughout our history, we’ve proven to be steadfast allies, unshakably strong, and committed in our advocacy for worldwide justice.

While the objective of surpassing the threshold of hegemony will prove challenging, it is a truly noble, and accomplishable ambition.

To do so, however, the Canadian government has an obligation to renew the edifice which symbolizes our nation. 24 Sussex is a national treasure, and through appropriate actions can emerge from its crumbling state to reclaim its past glories.

Renovating the decaying 24 Sussex is a costly endeavour, but it is one Canadians can accept with an enthusiastic spirit.

A final suggestion would be to complement our united history of indigenous, English and French influence by incorporating distinctive artistic features of each group within the renovations.

Culture
Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations