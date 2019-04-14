Jane Philpott considering joining other parties

As the 2019 federal election approaches, Jane Philpott, one of Justin Trudeau’s expelled members of caucus, is exploring options to continue her political career.



This may include joining another party. In an interview with the CTV’s Evan Solomon, the MP who is currently sitting as an independent stated, she is on the NDP and Green Party’s watchlist.



She ruled out any possibility of joining the Conservative Party, because of what she considers friction between their respective ideologies. This is interestingly the exact same statement made by Jody Wilson-Raybould as well.



Akin to, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Philpott was removed from the Liberal caucus on April 2 after joining Jody Wilson-Raybould in calling out the PM’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. .



The former Minister of Health and Indigenous Services originally made an appeal to the Speaker of the House of Commons to investigate whether the Prime Minister breached MP rights by giving her and Jody Wilson-Raybould the boot.



Philpott made the claim she and her colleague were expelled from the Liberal party “unilaterally” and without “due process.”



Geoff Regen, the Speaker of the House concluded that his role is limited to affairs within the House of Commons and that “it does not extend to caucus matters”.



He added that caucus has the prerogative to act independently in its governance of “internal operations”.



Trudeau’s Liberals informed the Speaker of the House that the Parliament of Canada Act, which elucidates measures of expulsion, would not apply to the party during his tenure.

Liberal at heart

Despite being expelled from Trudeau’s Liberal caucus, Philpott continues to hold Liberal ideals.

She has retweeted in support of the new budget.

Philpott told Evan Solomon that while she occasionally has the thought of quitting politics, she remains adamant about remaining in Ottawa.

