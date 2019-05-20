Culture

Jim Thorpe—a legend amongst men

He proved to every Indigenous man, woman and child that the ever-elusive American Dream indeed applied to them—even in a “White Man’s Nation.”
He proved to every Indigenous man, woman and child that the ever-elusive American Dream indeed applied to them—even in a “White Man’s Nation.”
Travis Gladue-Beauregard Montreal, QC
5 mins read

Backed by sheer will, perseverance, and a warrior’s spirit, Jim Thorpe was the man America needed but did not deserve.

During a time that was ripe with bigotry, Thorpe was the David who slew Goliath for his people—the Jesse Owens of Native Americans, who ran proudly with the blood, sweat and tears of his nation standing behind him.

Interwoven in his struggles as a Native American man was a sense of purpose greater than any one person.

“I am no more proud of my career as an athlete than I am of the fact that I am a direct descendant of that noble warrior [Chief Black Hawk],” said Thorpe.

To show pride in his personal accomplishments despite the ever-mounting odds against him was a testament to the person he was. However, he went above and beyond being an idol to many. He was a symbol of hope for a people devoid of it in America. To show pride in what he meant for his people, was a testament to the bravery instilled by his forefathers, who suffered immensely under the racial hierarchies of America.

He was a symbol of hope for all Native Americans, from the Cherokee, to the Sioux, the Dakota and yes, those on the Sac and Fox Reservation. He proved to every Indigenous man, woman and child that the ever-elusive American Dream indeed applied to them—even in a “White Man’s Nation.”

A young, athletic Jim Thorpe.

When he won Olympic gold twice in the 1912 pentathlon and decathlon, it wasn’t just a victory for the individual, but a day in which he uplifted his people, rekindling their spirit as a nation of warriors.

Though he was stripped of his medals due to a violation of his amateur status before the Olympics, Thorpe went on to play both professional baseball and football and was an exceptionally gifted football player.

He was a warrior who achieved what his heart desired; a warrior whose greatest accomplishment did not come from his time as an all-American athlete, nor his service as a WWII hero. Instead, it came in the form of overcoming all odds as a boy of mixed-racial origin from the Sac and Fox Reservation.

Indeed, he was the missing link that bridged the divide (in part) between the different races (pun intended), one, whose significance did not garner the recognition deserved until 50-years after his passing.

In honour of “Thorpe’s epic performance at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm,” Thorpe was declared “The Greatest Athlete [of all-time],” as a multi-sport superstar, but to many he meant so much more.

And so has it, the life of Jim Thorpe—the man, the myth, the legend. A life worthy of the songs and oral history to all Native Americans.

Immense hardship in the early-years of Thorpe

Growing up on his family’s log farmhouse on the reserve, Thorpe was born unlike many from his tribe. His family adopted the customs of the “white man” and spoke the only language his parents had in common—English.

He was the product of a mixed-racial union. His father, Hiram Thorpe, married a part-French and part-Potawatomi Indian Charlotte Vieux. They would consummate eleven children together, but unfortunately, only five, including Jim’s twin Charlie survived early childhood.

Attending a reservation school some 20-miles away, Jim and Charlie were victims of the prevailing racist ideas of the times. At the age of 6, they were forbidden to speak in their native tongue—if it wasn’t English, they were not “civilized” enough.

While the cultural genocide of their “inferior” Native American brethren was intrinsic to the racial hierarchies of the times, that was not the only travesty the Thorpe household met.

Unfortunately, an epidemic swept through their school, costing Charlie his life and Jim his interest in athletics and academia.

He was later transferred to Haskell Indian Junior College, some 300-miles away from his abode. Hiram believed discipline was what his son needed, with the distance from home to discourage him from running away. But of course, that did little to prevent him from going home after whispers that Hiram was mortally wounded reached Thorpe.

In 1901, he boarded a train he assumed headed homeward, but to his chagrin, it went in the opposite direction. Over the next two weeks, he spent walking home, only to be met with the wrath of a father consumed with anger.

Jim Thorpe—yeah, that Thorpe. An all-American hero, patriot and athlete led a life of immense hardship in his early years. Going from school to school, where he slowly regained his love for sports, in particular, varsity football.

Unfortunately, the loss of his mother to blood poisoning and a sibling at birth in 1901, was yet another roadblock he had to overcome on his way to greatness – greatness he would receive little recognition for until well after his death in 1953.

The death of his mother and sibling sent the family in a downward spiral, resulting in a fit of crippling anger that left Thorpe to face the wrath of his depressed father. After spending months on the farm as a farmhand, he had enough of the beatings he would receive.

At the age of 13, he ran away to Texas, as if to embark on a Hero’s Journey of his own. He spent the year taming horses for a living, which he surprisingly earned enough to live off, only to return home a year later.

His father—a descendant of a great Black Hawk warrior—came to respect his son, who showed spirit, perseverance, and strength in overcoming one trial after another, and at such a young age.

In the subsequent years, he would set the foundations for what would soon be a prolific career as an athlete, which earned him the title as one of the greats—and deservedly so.

Don’t let the “dark clouds” of Jim Thorpe undermine his stellar athletic achievements

In 1913, Thorpe’s Olympic gold medals were stripped from him by the Amateur Athletic Union and the International Olympic Committee for soliciting “small payments” during his time as a baseball player, resulting in his amateur status being revoked.

Then in 1982, the IOC restored his medals, but unfortunately, the ‘dark cloud’ of the said controversy remained above his head despite the later.

Unfortunately, the prevailing racist ideas of the time left him susceptible to the consequences of a practice that was commonplace amongst many amateur athletes. The only thing he did that they didn’t was use his actual name when receiving said payments. Ultimately, that cost him dearly.

Irrespective of the controversy, this should not take away from his achievements as an football and MLB star.

Jim Thorpe as a professional baseball player.

As a budding football star with the Canton Bulldogs and in the MLB with the New York Giants, he would demonstrate his prowess as an multi-sport superstar, finishing his awe-inspiring career with a return to football with the Oorang Indians and The Rock Island Independents.

A biopic is in the works on the life and career of Jim Thorpe, titled Bright Path: The Jim Thorpe Story, produced by Angelina Jolie and with Martin Sensmeier cast as Jim Thorpe. It remains without a release date.

Culture
Indigenous
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations